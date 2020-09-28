Nine star fumes over awkward moment

Channel 9 presenter Tony Jones has made good on his promise to walk off set if his infamous kiss attempt with weather presenter Rebecca Judd was shown on air again.

Jones went viral in 2016 when he attempted to kiss Judd during her last show before departing for maternity leave.

The hilarious footage quickly went viral, and the incident has regularly been replayed on Channel 9's AFL Sunday Footy Show, on which Jones is a presenter.

But earlier this year, the 58-year-old explained what he would do if the footage was played again.

"If I see that played one more time at Channel 9, I will walk off the set," Jones said on 3AW.

"I do not want to see that kiss again."

As revealed by The Herald Sun's Jack Epstein, Jones did indeed walk off set during a live interview with NRL great Billy Slater on Sunday morning.

"What did I say?" Jones said.

"I'll show you how much of a joke this is. I told you. You can't help yourself."

Billy Brownless alongside Tony Jones.

AFL Sunday Footy Show presenter and Geelong legend Billy Brownless said: "We thought he was joking, but he's not coming back."

Jones begrudgingly returned to the panel, but only because management made him go back on set.

Pleading his innocence in March, Jones claimed Nine News director Hugh Nailon was to blame for the infamous moment.

"I've put up with that c**p for years, and it's not my fault!" Jones declared.

"Our news director, Hugh Nailon, here at Channel 9 at Melbourne. He didn't organise the flowers. I was supposed to present Bec the flowers.

"And when we realised he'd forgotten to organise the flowers, I said, well I'm going home.

"And then I think John Murphy was the floor manager, he sort of said, you're gonna stay here, you'll stay here and play happy families. Well that was a real happy family, wasn't it?

"So it wasn't my fault."

Rebecca Judd at the Brownlow Medal.

Rebecca married former West Coast Eagles and Carlton player Chris Judd in 2010. She revisited the awkward incident while speaking to KIIS FM radio in 2017: "I just think, where else in any workplace is it okay to annoy somebody in your workplace, so you kiss them?

"I think I need to run like a little course for AFL players. The Rebecca Judd how to avoid a kiss on live TV workshops.

"It's all about the duck and move, so you duck and move away."

