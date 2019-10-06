Menu
St George legend Eddie Lumsden (front row, middle) has passed away.
Rugby League

Nine-time premiership winner Lumsden dies

6th Oct 2019 12:59 PM

St George and rugby league icon Eddie Lumsden has passed away at the age of 83.

Lumsden died at 6am on Sunday morning, with the Kurri Kurri product leaving behind a reputation as one of the game's most respected players.

The freakish try-scoring winger won nine premierships with St George in a decade long career from 1957-66.

 

 

Lumsden tallied a remarkable 137 tries in 162 matches, placing him 25th on the all-time scorer's list with a vastly superior strike-rate to many of the players above him.

Lumsden notched 19 games for New South Wales and 15 for Australia, crossing for 18 tries.

Incredibly, Lumsden scored two grand final hat-tricks in 1959 and 1961.

