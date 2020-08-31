Menu
Nine’s bitchy statement about The Voice

by Andrew Bucklow
31st Aug 2020 9:46 AM

 

 

Channel 9 has released a bitchy statement after Channel 7 secured the rights to air The Voice next year.

Seven secured the singing show after Nine failed to exercise its option to pick up the program within the required time frame.

A Nine spokesperson told news.com.au: "Unfortunately due to the age of the show and its declining demographic profile, The Voice had become by far the poorest financial performer on our slate. We wish Seven well in their quest to revive yet another Nine show."

It’s unclear if Boy George, Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian and Kelly Rowland will return to The Voice next year.
The spokesperson added: "We are very excited about the schedule we have now set for reinvigorating our slate and we will have announcements at our upfronts on September 16. We remain focused on our audience and the financial performance of Nine".

Seven announced that Sonia Kruger will host the show next year which will have a "tighter format adapted for latest viewing trends".


Seven's director of programming Angus Ross said: "The Voice remains the biggest entertainment show in Australia averaging over 1.5 million viewers each week - delivering on broadcast, demographics and streaming. We jumped at the opportunity to bring this juggernaut into Seven's 2021 schedule. Our plans to supercharge the format are well under way."

It's not yet known if Delta Goodrem, Boy George, Kelly Rowland or Guy Sebastian will return as coaches next year.

channel nine channel seven entertainment the voice tv

