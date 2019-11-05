Nine’s huge offer to keep Kruger

Sonia Kruger has been offered a new three-year contract by Nine.

SONIA Kruger has been offered a huge new deal by Channel 9, it's been claimed.

The network has offered the star "a three-year contract which would see her continuing to do Today Extra, would see her doing The Voice and other projects as they arise", entertainment reporter Peter Ford said on 6PR.

"I'm told the amount of money involved is very substantial, you're looking at $1.5 million plus for the three years, which is good considering the bulk of that is in daytime television," Ford added.

Kruger, who joined Channel 9 at the end of 2011 after 14 years with Channel 7, is yet to accept the contract extension.

Kruger defected to Channel 9 to host Big Brother in 2012. Picture: Luke Marsden.

The offer from Channel 9 comes a week after reports claimed that Kruger's role at the network was "under review".

The Daily Telegraph claimed that Kruger would be replaced as host of Today Extra in 2020 by Georgie Gardner who is tipped to lose her job on the Today show at the end of the year.

It's expected that Gardner and her co-host Deb Knight will be replaced as hosts of Today next year by Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon.

Last Friday, Stefanovic rang into Nova's Fitzy and Wippa show and joked about his rumoured return to Today after being axed in December 2018.

Karl Stefanovic is expected to return to Today next year. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Having taken part in a charity cricket match with the radio hosts a day earlier and being on the winning team, Stefanovic said on air: "That's what I keep trying to tell Channel 9, that I'm the lucky charm. If they want to pad me up and send me in I'm ready to go in and we'll have a win."

The Channel 9 breakfast show has struggled in the ratings since Stefanovic's departure and last week suffered its worst result ever.

Today pulled in just 163,000 viewers (five city metro) last Wednesday compared with Channel 7's Sunrise, which had 277,000 viewers.

The dire ratings added fuel to the rumours that the show's line-up will once again be changed next year.

"Nine right now are looking at their options," TV Blackbox editor Rob McKnight, who is best known for creating and producing Studio 10, recently told news.com.au.

Today’s combo of Deb Knight and Georgie Gardner hasn’t been a ratings success.

"It's no surprise to anyone that Nine would be sitting back and going, 'Do we continue with what we've got and try and evolve it or do we start again?' he said.

"Karl coming back to the show will absolutely have a positive effect and will draw initial interest.

"Karl is the ace up their sleeve that they still have. The question is whether or not they will do it," McKnight told news.com.au.