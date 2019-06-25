Ninja dog show set to stun audiences

The Gold Coast Pet and Animal Expo is returning in 2019 for it's 17th year.

ANIMAL lovers are in for an treat as the K9 Ninja Challenge comes to this year's Gold Coast Pet and Animal Expo.

The Expo, which is now in its 17th year, celebrate the love of all things furry, scaly or feathered with entertainment, product giveaways, expo-only discounts, RSPCA animal adoptions, demonstrations and workshops.

Featuring more than 70 exhibitors as well as live entertainment from the K9 Ninja Challenge, Dock Dogs and Currumbin Wildlife Encounters, RSPCA Queensland spokeswoman Alex Hyndman Hill said the event had something for every animal lover.

"People can get hands-on with pet first aid workshops and school for dogs lessons,” she said.

"There really is something for every animal lover with giveaways, exclusive discounts, demos and workshops galore.

RSPCA Queensland's adoption specialists will be at the event with adoptable pets ready to find their forever homes.

The RSPCA is Australia's leading animal welfare organisation and one of Australia's most trusted charities who works to prevent cruelty to animals by actively promoting their care and protection.

The Gold Coast Pet and Animal Expo at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.goldcoastexpo.com.au for more information.