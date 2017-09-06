Nipping at the heels of fun

Tweed Heads & Coolangatta Surf Club nippers prepare for their upcoming season at Greenmount Beach.

WITH spring now in full-swing, nippers season is fast approaching and the next generation of surf lifesavers are ready to hit the water.

Whether on beach or in water, nippers' participation has been a staple of grassroots sport in the region since Tweed Heads & Coolangatta Surf Life Saving Club made the vision a reality 51 years ago.

After holding a sign-on on Sunday, TH&C Nippers President Vaughn Thomas said the club was still actively seeking members.

"We've recently had around 220-230 (nippers), but we're comfortable with 250, so we're always keen for new members,” he said.

"We're evenly spread and have a good mix of boys and girls.”

Tweed Heads & Coolangatta Surf Club nippers race out of the surf at Greenmount Beach Daniel McKenzie

As the club that nurtured superstar athletes like Olympic swimmer Chris Fydler and ironwoman Karla Gilbert as kids, Thomas said TH&C SLSC was committed to creating an elite pathway for young nippers.

But while competition is a big focus, the inclusive nature of the program and commitment to participation ensured a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Tweed Heads & Coolangatta nippers have some fun in the surf Daniel McKenzie

"It's about surf safety, participation and outdoor sport, we're so focused on their safety, and it's a great place to bring your kids,” Thomas said.

"We have Mariah Jones coaching (Australian representative), and our beach coach is flag and beach sprints world champion Callum Taylor, so we're opening doors for nippers to go through to any level they want.

"But there's also the avenue for those wanting to have fun and participate; we treat both groups with equal interest.

"It gives the kids some freedom where they don't need to be in their own yard playing, they're looked after and it's one big family.”

Nippers caters to children from five to 14, and kids needing to turn five by September 30 to qualify.

TH&C SLSC runs nippers sessions every Sunday, and Thomas said parents could sign their kids up with the club at any time. Visit http://thcslsc.com.au/ nippers/ or call 07 5536 6901 for more.

Nippers season runs from late September until March. Other nippers clubs catering to the Tweed include: Coolangatta SLSC; Rainbow Bay SLSC; Fingal Rovers SLSC; Cudgen Headland SLSC; Salt SLSC; Cabarita SLSC.