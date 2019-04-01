Car buyers get more protection - Nissan joins five-year club

MOTORISTS who buy a new car from any of the top 10 best-selling brands in Australia will benefit from a five-year warranty.

That's because Nissan has joined the likes of Hyundai, Honda and Holden by introducing a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.

Longer warranties have become a new standard in the car industry - partly through internal competition as brands vie to offer the best consumer guarantee, but also because of increased pressure from the ACCC.

Nissan Australia managing director Stephen Lester said consumers who buy a new Nissan will benefit from an extra two years of warranty coverage and five years of roadside assistance.

"Five year warranty provides our customers with both confidence in the Nissan Brand and our vehicles," he said.

"Nissan is committed to delivering the best total ownership experience, and whether its sales, service or finance, warranty plays an important role in delivering complete customer satisfaction."

Nissan’s GT-R is now backed by a five-year warranty.

The deal applies to every Nissan model, including the Navara ute, GT-R supercar and upcoming Leaf electric hatch.

It coincides with the start of a new financial year in Japan.

While mainstream marques such as Toyota, Mazda, Subaru and Volkswagen are all covered by five-year warranties, three-year guarantees remain the norm among luxury vehicles.

Audi, BMW, Mercedes offer three-year warranties, as do Jaguar Land Rover, Alfa Romeo, Volvo and Porsche. Lexus and Infiniti have four-year guarantees, while Maserati brings a five-year guarantee.