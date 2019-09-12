No bail for man allegedly carrying weapons, drugs

A 24-YEAR-OLD man will remain behind bars until at least the end of the month after he did not apply for bail in the Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday.

Teague Lincoln Togo appeared briefly in court on Wednesday via a video in a watch house, after his arrest on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop.

Police allege officers from the Tweed-Byron Police District stopped a Holden Commodore, on Kirkwood Rd, Tweed Heads South, Tuesday morning, driven by Togo.

During this stop it is alleged police found marijuana, cash and a pair of knuckle-dusters.

Togo was taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station and arrested shortly after the stop.

During a subsequent search of a home on Sunset Place, Tweed Heads West, police allegedly seized MDMA, a marijuana leaf, a marijuana seed, dimethyltryptamine, methylamphetamine, a number of pharmaceutical drugs, as well as more knuckle dusters and ammunition.

Togo fronted the Tweed court facing 13 charges on Wednesday.

He was charged with deal with proceeds of crime, possess ammunition without permit, two counts of supply prohibited drug greater than indictable quantity, three counts of possess prohibited weapon and six counts of possess prohibited drug.

Togo has not made a plea in relation to any for the 13 charges.

Togo will appear again in the Tweed Heads Local Court on September 30.