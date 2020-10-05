‘No better view’: Surf champ’s new multimillion-dollar Coast digs

Former world surfing champion Joel Parkinson has splashed out on a multimillion-dollar apartment in a new luxury beachside complex overlooking his home break after selling his long-time family home.

"Parko", as he is popularly known, has snapped up the unit in the $70 million Flow Residences project being developed at Rainbow Bay.

He joins four-time world surfing champion Mark Richards as a buyer in the boutique 12-level tower, which will have just 22 apartments averaging $3.5 million in price - with the two-level $10.5 million penthouse retained by surf-mad developer Paul Gedoun.

Due for completion in 2022, the Petrie St project will boast features including surfboard lockers, luxury wine cellar and gym.

Flow overlooks Snapper Rocks, Parkinson's favourite surf spot where he twice won the Quiksilver Pro on his way to winning the 2012 world championship.

Joel Parkinson has moved across the border and closer to the beach.

Parkinson, who retired from the World Surf League tour in 2018, recently sold his riverfront home at Tweed Heads where he has lived with wife Monica and three children for over a decade.

With Evie, 16, Macy, 13, and Mahli, 9, getting older, the surfing great said it was time to move closer to the beach.

"We've been out of town, off the beach, for a while now and now with the kids growing up, we wanted to be closer," he said.

"For a surfer, you couldn't get a better view on the Coast than what we'll have from Flow.

"It was a bit of a no-brainer and we got in (to buy) as fast as we could.

"The quality of finishes and the lifestyle are going to be incredible.

"We're very lucky."

An artist’s impression of Flow at Rainbow Bay

Parkinson said he was looking forward to a few beers on the balcony with Richards, now one of Australia's top surfboard shapers.

"M.R. is probably Australia's greatest surfing legend, with some great stories to tell, and I can't wait to have a Friday afternoon beer with him," he said.

Only one $3.5 million apartment remains for sale in Flow.

Parkinson, like good mate and fellow former world surf champion Mick Fanning, shrewdly built up diverse business interests in preparation for life after surfing.

Both were partners in Gold Coast boutique brewery Balter, which sold late last year to beer giant CUB in a deal worth up to $200 million.