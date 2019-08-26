No Bombers? All-Australian squad revealed

Essendon has been overlooked in the 2019 All-Australian squad despite returning to the finals.

Only three teams are without a representative in the 40-player squad - Gold Coast, St Kilda and the Bombers.

Midfielder Zach Merrett was overlooked after ranking 10th in the competition for disposals. Jake Stringer, Adam Saad and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti were also considered All-Australian contenders.

Giants trio Stephen Coniglio, Lachie Whitfield and Tim Taranto were also overlooked along with Richmond's Tom Lynch and Geelong's Mitch Duncan.

West Coast has the most players in the team with seven, while Geelong has six representatives and Brisbane five.

Adelaide - Daniel Talia

Brisbane - Harris Andrews, Charlie Cameron, Hugh McCluggage, Lachie Neale, Dayne Zorko

Carlton - Patrick Cripps

Collingwood - Brodie Grundy, Scott Pendlebury, Adam Treloar

Essendon - Nil

Fremantle - Nat Fyfe, Michael Walters

Geelong - Gary Ablett, Mark Blicavs, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Hawkins, Tim Kelly, Tom Stewart

Gold Coast - Nil

GWS Giants - Jeremy Cameron, Nick Haynes

Hawthorn - James Sicily

Melbourne - Max Gawn

North Melbourne - Ben Brown, Ben Cunnington

Port Adelaide - Travis Boak

Richmond - Bachar Houli, Dylan Grimes, Dustin Martin, Dion Prestia

St Kilda - Nil

Sydney - Dane Rampe

West Coast - Jack Darling, Andrew Gaff, Shannon Hurn, Jeremy McGovern, Brad Sheppard, Luke Shuey, Elliot Yeo

Western Bulldogs - Marcus Bontempelli, Josh Dunkley, Jack Macrae

Daniel Talia, Adelaide Crows

All Australian 2014, 2016. 22 games in 2019.

268 disposals. 171 kicks, 120 marks, 97 handballs averaging 12.2 disposals, 7.8 kicks, 5.5 marks, 4.4 handballs. 7 Inside 50m, 67 Rebound 50m. 48 tackles.

Harris Andrews, Brisbane Lions

19 games in 2019.

250 disposals. 152 kicks, 112 marks, 98 handballs averaging 13.2 disposals, 8 kicks, 5.9 marks, 5.2 handballs. 20 Inside 50m, 47 Rebound 50m. 28 tackles.

Charlie Cameron, Brisbane Lions

22 games in 2019.

277 disposals. 204 kicks, 75 marks, 73 handballs averaging 12.6 disposals, 9.3 kicks, 3.4 marks, 3.3 handballs. 53 Goals, 29 Behinds (Equal third in the AFL in goals). 53 Inside 50m, 4 Rebound 50m. 47 tackles.

Essendon's have been left off the list

Hugh McCluggage, Brisbane Lions

21 games in 2019.

475 disposals. 294 kicks, 81 marks, 181 handballs averaging 22.6 disposals, 14 kicks, 3.9 marks, 8.6 handballs. 22 Goals, 11 Behinds. 90 Inside 50m, 36 Rebound 50m. 77 tackles.

Lachie Neale, Brisbane Lions

22 games in 2019.

688 disposals (Third in the AFL in total disposals), 275 kicks, 91 marks, 413 handballs (Third in the AFL in handballs), averaging 31.3 disposals, 12.5 kicks, 4.1 marks, 18.8 handballs. 10 Goals, 6 Behinds. 174 clearances (First in the AFL in total clearances), 78 Inside 50m, 36 Rebound 50m. 86 tackles.

Dayne Zorko, Brisbane Lions

All Australian 2017. 22 games in 2019.

490 disposals. 368 kicks, 86 marks, 122 handballs averaging 22.3 disposals, 16.7 kicks, 3.9 marks, 5.5 handballs. 22 Goals, 15 Behinds. 142 Inside 50m, 26 Rebound 50m. 147 tackles (Third in the AFL in tackles).

Patrick Cripps, Carlton

All Australian 2018. 20 games in 2019.

Patrick Cripps and Geelong Gary Ablett made the cut. Pic: Michael Klein

Brodie Grundy, Collingwood

All Australian 2018. 22 games in 2019.

465 disposals. 215 kicks, 98 marks, 250 handballs averaging 21.1 disposals, 9.8 kicks, 4.5 marks, 11.4 handballs. 7 Goals, 11 Behinds. 902 Hitouts (Second in the AFL in hitouts), 129 clearances, 47 Inside 50m, 27 Rebound 50m. 95 tackles.

Scott Pendlebury, Collingwood

All Australian 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014. 22 games in 2019.

613 disposals. 319 kicks, 95 marks, 294 handballs averaging 27.9 disposals, 14.5 kicks, 4.3 marks, 13.4 handballs. 11 Goals, 7 Behinds. 98 clearances, 112 Inside 50m, 29 Rebound 50m. 94 tackles.

Adam Treloar, Collingwood

22 games in 2019.

739 disposals (First in the AFL in total disposals). 317 kicks, 90 marks, 422 handballs (First in the AFL in handballs), averaging 33.6 disposals, 14.4 kicks, 4.1 marks, 19.2 handballs. 10 Goals, 4 Behinds. 132 clearances, 91 Inside 50m, 22 Rebound 50m. 100 tackles.

Nat Fyfe, Fremantle

All Australian 2014, 2015. 20 games in 2019.

583 disposals. 279 kicks, 96 marks, 304 handballs averaging 29.2 disposals, 14 kicks, 4.8 marks, 15.2 handballs. 16 Goals, 13 Behinds. 151 clearances, 94 Inside 50m, 20 Rebound 50m. 79 tackles.

Michael Walters, Fremantle

22 games in 2019.

479 disposals. 303 kicks, 83 marks, 176 handballs averaging 21.8 disposals, 13.8 kicks, 3.8 marks, 8 handballs. 40 Goals, 17 Behinds. 86 Inside 50m, 24 Rebound 50m. 78 tackles.

Gary Ablett, Geelong Cats

All Australian 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011(c), 2012, 2013, 2014.

21 games in 2019.

430 disposals. 264 kicks, 80 marks, 166 handballs averaging 20.5 disposals, 12.6 kicks, 3.8 marks, 7.9 handballs. 33 Goals, 16 Behinds. 108 Inside 50m, 20 Rebound 50m. 94 tackles.

Mark Blicavs, Geelong Cats

22 games in 2019.

301 disposals. 172 kicks, 116 marks, 129 handballs averaging 13.7 disposals, 7.8 kicks, 5.3 marks, 5.9 handballs. 21 Inside 50m, 54 Rebound 50m. 76 tackles.

Patrick Dangerfield, Geelong Cats

All Australian 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 (vc), 2018. 21 games in 2019.

573 disposals. 311 kicks, 103 marks, 262 handballs averaging 27.3 disposals, 14.8 kicks, 4.9 marks, 12.5 handballs. 25 Goals, 18 Behinds. 120 clearances, 123 Inside 50m, 18 Rebound 50m. 93 tackles.

Tom Hawkins, Geelong Cats

All Australian 2012. 22 games in 2019.

286 disposals. 185 kicks, 116 marks, 101 handballs averaging 13 disposals, 8.4 kicks, 5.3 marks, 4.6 handballs. 52 Goals, 27 Behinds. 38 Inside 50m.

Tim Kelly, Geelong Cats

22 games in 2019.

558 disposals. 331 kicks, 73 marks, 227 handballs averaging 25.4 disposals, 15 kicks, 3.3 marks, 10.3 handballs. 18 Goals, 17 Behinds. 135 clearances, 92 Inside 50m, 39 Rebound 50m. 92 tackles.

Tom Stewart, Geelong Cats

All Australian 2018. 22 games in 2019.

514 disposals. 423 kicks (Second in the AFL in kicks), 165 marks (Third in the AFL in marks), 91 handballs averaging 23.4 disposals, 19.2 kicks, 7.5 marks, 4.1 handballs. 34 Inside 50m, 184 Rebound 50m. 41 tackles.

Jeremy Cameron made the cut

Jeremy Cameron, GWS GIANTS

All Australian 2013. 20 games in 2019.

319 disposals. 229 kicks, 130 marks, 90 handballs averaging 16 disposals, 11.5 kicks, 6.5 marks, 4.5 handballs. 67 Goals, 45 Behinds (First in the AFL in goals). 64 Inside 50m. 4 Rebound 50m. 26 tackles.

Nick Haynes, GWS GIANTS

19 games in 2019.

346 disposals. 256 kicks, 149 marks, 90 handballs averaging 18.2 disposals, 13.5 kicks, 7.8 marks, 4.7 handballs. 33 Inside 50m, 79 Rebound 50m. 29 tackles.

James Sicily, Hawthorn

22 games in 2019.

464 disposals. 352 kicks, 158 marks, 112 handballs averaging 21.1 disposals, 16 kicks, 7.2 marks, 5.1 handballs. 28 Inside 50m, 137 Rebound 50m. 32 tackles.

Max Gawn, Melbourne

All Australian 2016, 2018. 21 games in 2019.

372 disposals. 253 kicks, 102 marks, 119 handballs averaging 17.7 disposals, 12 kicks, 4.9 marks, 5.7 handballs. 7 Goals, 7 Behinds. 829 Hitouts (Third in the AFL in hitouts), 104 clearances, 69 Inside 50m, 40 Rebound 50m. 51 tackles.

Ben Brown, North Melbourne

22 games in 2019.

244 disposals. 187 kicks, 108 marks, 57 handballs averaging 11.1 disposals, 8.5 kicks, 4.9 marks, 2.6 handballs. 64 Goals, 34 Behinds (Second in the AFL in goals). 36 Inside 50m. 25 tackles.

Ben Cunnington, North Melbourne

22 games in 2019.

586 disposals. 189 kicks, 53 marks, 397 handballs averaging 26.6 disposals, 8.6 kicks, 2.4 marks, 18 handballs. 6 Goals, 5 Behinds. 160 clearances (Third in the AFL in total clearances), 43 Inside 50m, 23 Rebound 50m. 78 tackles.

Travis Boak, Port Adelaide

All Australian 2013, 2014. 21 games in 2019.

637 disposals. 306 kicks, 70 marks, 331 handballs averaging 30.3 disposals, 14.6 kicks, 3.3 marks, 15.8 handballs. 10 Goals, 13 Behinds. 146 clearances, 97 Inside 50m, 24 Rebound 50m. 102 tackles.

Bachar Houli of the Tigers keeps the ball inside the boundary line

Bachar Houli, Richmond

19 games in 2019.

539 disposals. 318 kicks, 120 marks, 221 handballs averaging 28.4 disposals, 16.7 kicks, 6.3 marks, 11.6 handballs. 1 Goal. 59 Inside 50m, 91 Rebound 50m. 49 tackles.

Dylan Grimes, Richmond

21 games in 2019.

275 disposals. 148 kicks, 107 marks, 127 handballs averaging 13.1 disposals, 7 kicks, 5.1 marks, 6 handballs. 15 Inside 50m, 58 Rebound 50m. 45 tackles.

Dustin Martin, Richmond

All Australian 2016, 2017, 2018. 20 games in 2019.

542 disposals. 339 kicks, 85 marks, 203 handballs averaging 27.1 disposals, 17 kicks, 4.3 marks, 10.2 handballs. 119 Inside 50m, 11 Rebound 50m. 51 tackles.

D ion Prestia, Richmond

22 games in 2019.

604 disposals. 333 kicks, 78 marks, 271 handballs averaging 27.5 disposals, 15.1 kicks, 3.5 marks, 12.3 handballs. 106 Inside 50m, 50 Rebound 50m. 105 tackles.

Dane Rampe, Sydney Swans

All Australian 2016. 21 games in 2019.

421 disposals. 265 kicks, 123 marks, 156 handballs averaging 20 disposals, 12.6 kicks, 5.9 marks, 7.4 handballs. 31 Inside 50m, 140 Rebound 50m. 60 tackles.

Jack Darling, West Coast Eagles

22 games in 2019.

267 disposals. 187 kicks, 103 marks, 80 handballs averaging 12.2 disposals, 8.5 kicks, 4.7 marks, 3.6 handballs. 54 Goals, 18 Behinds (Equal third in the AFL in goals). 38 Inside 50m, 58 tackles.

Andrew Gaff, West Coast Eagles

All Australian 2015, 2018. 20 games in 2019.

638 disposals. 393 kicks, 125 marks, 245 handballs averaging 31.9 disposals, 19.7 kicks, 6.3 marks, 12.3 handballs. 1 Goal. 89 clearances, 84 Inside 50m, 56 Rebound 50m. 50 tackles.

Shannon Hurn, West Coast Eagles

All Australian 2018. 19 games in 2019.

449 disposals. 353 kicks, 134 marks, 96 handballs averaging 23.6 disposals, 18.6 kicks, 7.1 marks, 5.1 handballs. 26 Inside 50m, 124 Rebound 50m. 29 tackles.

Jeremy McGovern, West Coast Eagles

All Australian 2016, 2017, 2018. 21 games in 2019.

318 disposals. 220 kicks, 152 marks, 98 handballs averaging 15.1 disposals, 10.5 kicks, 7.2 marks, 4.7 handballs. 1 Goal. 19 Inside 50m, 85 Rebound 50m. 33 tackles.

Brad Sheppard, West Coast Eagles

22 games in 2019.

430 disposals. 302 kicks, 172 marks (First in the AFL in marks), 128 handballs averaging 19.5 disposals, 13.7 kicks, 7.8 marks, 5.8 handballs. 25 Inside 50m, 94 Rebound 50m. 35 tackles.

Luke Shuey, West Coast Eagles

22 games in 2019.

586 disposals. 387 kicks, 71 marks, 219 handballs averaging 26.6 disposals, 16.7 kicks, 3.2 marks, 10 handballs. 117 Inside 50m, 47 Rebound 50m. 123 tackles.

Elliot Yeo, West Coast Eagles

All Australian 2017. 21 games in 2019.

499 disposals. 293 kicks, 74 marks, 206 handballs averaging 23.8 disposals, 14 kicks, 3.5 marks, 9.8 handballs. 111 Inside 50m, 29 Rebound 50m. 161 tackles (Second in the AFL in tackles).

Marcus Bontempelli of the Bulldogs celebrates with supporters

Marcus Bontempelli, Western Bulldogs

All Australian 2016. 22 games in 2019.

593 disposals. 338 kicks, 92 marks, 255 handballs averaging 27 disposals, 15.4 kicks, 4.2 marks, 11.6 handballs. 15 Goals, 25 Behinds. 135 clearances, 120 Inside 50m, 45 Rebound 50m. 109 tackles.

Josh Dunkley, Western Bulldogs

22 games in 2019.

631 disposals. 297 kicks, 93 marks, 334 handballs averaging 28.7 disposals, 13.5 kicks, 4.2 marks, 15.2 handballs. 11 Goals, 8 Behinds. 116 clearances, 83 Inside 50m, 28 Rebound 50m. 134 tackles.

Jack Macrae, Western Bulldogs

22 games in 2019.

736 disposals (Second in the AFL in total disposals), 328 kicks, 96 marks, 408 handballs averaging 33.5 disposals, 14.9 kicks, 4.4 marks, 18.5 handballs. 5 Goals, 2 Behinds. 112 clearances, 93 Inside 50m, 31 Rebound 50m. 110 tackles.