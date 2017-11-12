No clarity on what NSW Police changes will mean for region

Tweed/Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling (centre) with NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and other officers at the opening of the new Tweed Heads Police Station on Friday, September 8.

A POLICE Association of NSW representative for the Tweed/Byron LAC has expressed concerns over a lack of clarity about how the command will be impacted by proposed changes to NSW Police.

The representative, who asked not to be named, said while they had been working on short-term solutions with the region's hierarchy, they needed a more long-term staffing fix.

"We're working very hard with management and the local commanders to come up with interim solutions,” he said.

"And they are working with us, but it's only an interim solution. We're in a holding pattern organisation-wide.”

NSW Police Minister Troy Grant said the process was a matter of "putting more boots on the ground” where they were most needed.

"Commissioner (Mick) Fuller is leading this important reform and has the support of government in its implementation,” Mr Grant said in a statement.

"The last major organisational changes to the force occurred two decades ago, and so it is timely the NSW Government is working with the NSW Police now to set itself up to protect the people of this state for generations to come.”

Mr Grant said Assistant Commissioner of Regional NSW Field Operations Gary Worboys had been consulting in the regions and assessing the state's commands based on crime trends, population and expected population growth, along with "the unique needs of each community”.

"Policing in the country is different to policing in the city, and the NSW Police Force's approach to reviewing the organisation has recognised this,” he said.

Mr Grant said more information on the proposed policing structure for regional NSW was expected to be announced "in the coming weeks”.

Commissioner Fuller, who attended the opening of the new Tweed Heads Police Station with Deputy Commissioner Worboys and Mr Grant in September, was approached for comment but did not respond before deadline.