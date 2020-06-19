No closure for Shae’s mum one year on

Cheryl Lee Francis lights a candle at a vigil for her daughter, Shae outside The Hub on Torquay earlier this year. Photo: File / Cody Fox.

Cheryl Lee Francis removes her sunglasses to wipe away tears from her eyes as she speaks fondly of her daughter, Shae Maree Francis.

Shae loved the ocean and Hervey Bay's beaches, where her mother can listen to gentle waves lapping the shore and which are among the only places she feels at peace.

It has been a year since Ms Francis received confirmation her daughter was dead.

Shae, 35 was last seen alive at The Hub in Torquay in October 2018 but was only reported missing in March last year.

Following up on information that her body was allegedly dumped in an industrial bin, police excavated a section of the Maryborough tip earlier this year but their efforts yielded no result.

Ms Francis remains steadfast in her search for answers.

"There is no alternative, I must know what happened to her and be able to give her a proper and dignified burial, so she can be with her ancestors," she said.

Speaking exclusively to the Chronicle, Ms Francis said she didn't know if she would ever find closure.

"I battle to understand that term, I will carry the grief and heartache of losing my daughter until I take my last breath," she said.

Ms Francis urged anyone who knew about her daughter's disappearance to contact police.

"Someone somewhere must know something," she said.

"I have my good days and my bad days, but I have some close friends and colleagues who have helped me survive this period".

Ms Francis said her main priority was to have Shae "return home so she can rest in peace."

Shae's ex-partner Jason Cooper is charged with manslaughter, interfering with a corpse and stealing.

He is due in court again on July 23.