NO CONFIDENCE: Final straw to rival Tweed election tickets

A GROUP of Tweed farmers say it has no confidence in the Tweed Shire Council and will rival tickets at next year's elections.

Combined Tweed Rural Industries Association (CTRIA) president Colin Brooks said the council vote to pass the controversial Rural Land Strategy was the last straw for rural landholders.

"After many years of trying to work with the Tweed Shire Council and plead for positive outcomes for the Tweed's rural industries and landowners, we have sadly come to the point where we have lost confidence in our councillors," Mr Brooks said.

The Kynnumboon cattle farmer made headlines last month for his strong criticism of the council over the RLS, a projected blueprint for the future of rural areas.

<<READ Farmers claim rural strategy complaints fell on deaf ears>>

Mr Brooks joined Tweed Rural Sustainability Alliance president David Hammill in their belief the year of community consultation on the policy was only to "tick boxes instead of actually listen to feedback provided by rural stakeholders.

"With all our work and efforts falling on deaf ears we now conclude that positive representation for the rural sector is needed on the council," Mr Brooks said.

Mr Brooks said he would be one of the farmers seeking election at the 2021 Tweed Shire Council poll.

<< READ Tweed council defends controversial rural land strategy>>

The CTRIA has already put a call out online for interested community members to "join us in this push for better representation".

The group is also calling for those interested willing to join a quarterly policy workshop group and campaign and fundraise.

"It is a hefty task to arrange all of the above and take on the might of the major political parties that have taken control of our local council, but with your help we believe we can have true local, rural representation on our council," Mr Brooks pledged.

Farmer Col Brooks on his property just outside Murwillumbah. Photo: Scott Powick

He said the goal was to end up with a councillor who understood the rural aspects of Tweed.

"At the moment only one councillor is in there who can lay claim to farming knowledge, Warren Polglase's family grows rice but again farming in the Riverina is different than the Tweed. Plus, it doesn't matter what he says, he doesn't have the numbers."

As a born and bred local, Mr Brooks, 73, said when he was growing up the majority of councillors were from farming families.

"Then the farming community had numbers and therefore a significant political impact but now we are a minority in terms of population. We have the control over a majority of the land but politically we are a non-event … no clout," he said.

Tweed Shire rural lands. Photo: Scott Powick

"The frustrations with the council have been going on for years now. We have been hoping we would have got a practical document which had practical value to the farming community.

"We made submission after submission and were still ignored.

"For people who don't understand, the council will make out the document they have produced is some great way forward for the future but it is not a practical document and does very little for the long term farming families in our district."

WHAT CURRENT COUNCILLORS THINK:

TWEED councillors reactions to claims the rural community has lost faith in this term of council mirror their votes on the Rural Land Strategy.

Councillor Warren Polglase, who had voted against adopting the policy, agreed with Colin Brooks on this issue.

He noted the RLS had been an ongoing issue for about six years.

Cr Polglase explained this term of council had been reluctant to support the two main issues brought up by rural stakeholders about the 40 hectare sub division rule and secondary dwellings.

"All our surrounding shires have allowed it. Tweed is in the middle and the surrounding shires support their farmers," he said.

Cr Warren Polglase pictured at his Nobel Lakeside Park home at Kingscliff .

Cr Polglase believed the rural industries in the Tweed began to loose faith in the council 18 months ago when amendments driven by Mayor Katie Milne were made to the document.

"(The rural industries groups) weren't overly happy with the document but they supported it and when the mayor and her colleagues put in all their amendments - it blew the whole thing up and the situation has been disintegrating ever since," he said.

Cr Polglase said his family had 85 years experience growing rice in the Riverina and he understood how the agricultural industry worked.

"You can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars putting in a crop and for whatever reason not harvest it … so farmers are looking to use land for other activities and one of those activities is a second dwelling either as an Air Bnb or to retire in when the kids take over the farm," he said.

"Some will, some won't, not everyone can afford it but they want the opportunity.

"But when you have a left green council, it will never agree."

Tweed councillor James Owen overlooks the Hastings Point carpark. Photo: Scott Powick

Cr James Owen, who also voted against adopting the policy, said he had always maintained he would like to see people have the ability to potentially do more with their land to make their lives easier and support their families.

"This is where the delusional nonsense comes in with conspiracy theorists causing fear in the community," he said.

"This is about people who own land which will not be farmed to have another dwelling for their family, or to rent out or to make available for tourists like those who will use the rail trail."

Cr Owen said the challenge at the moment was the balance of power on the current council.

"But there is not much can do about that until the next election."

Cr Pryce Allsop, the final councillor who voted against adopting the RLS, said he was supportive of Combined Tweed Rural Industries Association and their desires for many of their objectives.

Tweed Shire Councillor Pryce Allsop

"I'm happy to see them run a candidate, the problems with numerous candidates is the numbers within their desired voter base. The votes come from a locality pie chart and by competing for a segment of that portion you can find that you gain no additional support in a elected council," he said.

"By all accounts you would be seeking support from other areas of the council draw, so would the green vote support CTRIA objectives or the political bases being either Labour or Liberal support CTRIA group's objectives, the no high rise voters.... These are the breakdowns of the pie chart of last elections voters.

"I will continue to support their fight as I have and I hope they can recognise that and where they need to tack there fight and push for additional support. I would think when it comes to affordable housing the support should be accepted across the broader Tweed."

Cr Reece Byrnes welcomed anyone wishing to run for council and confirmed he would contest the next election.

Tweed Shire councillor Reece Byrnes.

Cr Chris Cherry said council could not flout state planning laws and are bound by their requirements.

"The council has resolved to take the first steps required to allow secondary dwellings on rural lands above 10Ha," she said.

"This was an initiative aimed at helping our farmers with having their family stay on the land and allowing for more affordable housing while trying to avoid land use conflict.

"To help our farmers we are also making it easier to build a dwelling for rural workers to help with the management and running of the farm, and that is on any size rural lot."

Cr Cherry said COVID-19 had driven home the importance of local food production.

"So to all those who say the Tweed cannot be farmed, I say, let's think outside the square," she said.

Tweed Shire Councillors at the opneing of the refurbished Tweed Heads Civic Centre Ron Cooper, Reece Nyrnes, Chris Cherry, Mayor Katie Milne, Richmond MP Justine Elliot, Pryce Allsop and Warren Polglase. Photo: RICHARD MAMANDO

"Mr Brooks was one of the community members on the working group for the Rural Land Strategy and was present in the facilitated workshops held with representatives of the State government so it is disappointing he is not able to support the many great recommendations that have come from this Strategy to help the farming community of the Tweed."

Cr Ron Cooper, who voted for the RLS, believed the council made a mistake 18 months ago when changes were made to the document despite the years of consultation beforehand.

"We ended up backing off those changes and sticking with the original one," he said.

"We virtually took it back to where it was, based on information from the Department of Planning and our staff but it wasn't enough for the rural groups once it got going.

"I think the council has listened to them and responded in the document but it just hasn't gone as far as they want."

Cr Cooper said the changes some rural groups had wanted did not fit policy from the Department of Agriculture.

He referenced a situation in Burringbar where rural activity conducted on land next to residential housing had caused a disturbance in the community.

"If that happens throughout the shire that would destroy your rural industry," Cr Cooper said.

"We can't stop them being rented out once they are in there and it will conflict with the agriculture.

"They often a claim the land in the Tweed is not valuable for farming but doesn't mean not valuable in the future like regenerative agriculture, hydroponics and greenhouses.

"My whole interest is in the future, making sure our future is not dependant on getting stuff in from somewhere else."

Cr Cooper said he had spoken to a council officer who claimed two of the three of the surrounding shire consulted who allowed secondary dwellings with no restrictions regretted their decision.

"Because now houses are popping up all over their rural lands. Our situation would be worse, 50 per cent of our blocks less than three hectares, they saw a big spike on secondary dwellings throughout the rural land."

Mayor Katie Milne was contacted for comment.

WHAT ABOUT PREVIOUS PLANS?

Mr Brooks referenced the Tweed Futures Strategic Plan created by the council in 2004 which was then superseded Community Strategic Plan and Delivery Program, following local government reform across NSW that required all NSW councils to have an overarching Integrated Planning and Reporting.

"This is just like the Tweed Futures document … as far as the rural part went in it we got excited because as close as ever got to getting what we had been asking for," Mr Brooks said.

"There were four or five actions listed as four-year priorities and that was more than 15 years ago. But they never happened.

"Council's record on this is abysmal. I don't believe they have the financial, human or time resources to be able to implement the 140 action points on the RLS, or the 130 on the Community Strategic Plan or the 15 directions on the climate policy."

Tweed Shire Council general manager Troy Green said vast amount of staff resources have been applied over recent years to consult with a range of stakeholders on the Tweed Rural Land Strategy (RLS).

The Tweed Shire Council chambers at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre.

"These resources can now be applied to implementing the actions within the Strategy," he said.

"Specifically, the council's Strategic Planning and Urban Design Unit reviews its work plan annually with the elected members, to ensure that key priority projects are resourced and delivered to meet the environmental and growth pressures facing the Tweed with the next review likely to occur around September 2020.

"The RLS implementation plan is important for long-term resource planning around the large body of work it will generate. Preparation of that work will occur later this year and balanced against other statutory planning priorities following adoption of other statutory documents such as the Local Strategic Planning Statement."

What do you think? Write to our editor at editorial@tweeddailynews.com.au