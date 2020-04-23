Menu
Testing for COVID-19 in the community needs to continue despite the absence of new cases for six days on the North Coast.
No COVID-19 cases for six days, but it’s no time to party

Tim Howard
, tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
23rd Apr 2020 12:38 PM
SIX days without a recorded case of COVID-19 on the North Coast is good news, but not a cause for relaxation say health authorities.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones reminded the community that now was not the time to relax or celebrate.

The health district encouraged everyone in the community to continue practising social distancing, staying at home, and keeping high standards of hygiene.

“Although many of us may feel cautiously optimistic, our organisation is remaining vigilant, and I urge community members to do so as well,” Mr Jones said.

“As an additional safety measure, we are now screening all staff on arrival to work at public hospitals and health services. This has already been implemented for hospital visitors for almost two weeks.

“We are pleased to see the number of new cases of COVID-19 stabilise across NSW and are encouraged by the community’s willingness to come forward for testing.”

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones outside Byron Central Hospital.
Mr Jones said the lack of any new cases should be considered a positive sign that the majority of people are doing the right thing, but there is still a chance we could see more spread of the disease if we are not careful and united in our behaviour.

He said anyone who is feeling unwell with a fever, cough or other symptoms of COVID-19 should call their GP for assessment or attend their nearest COVID clinic to be assessed for testing.

“We’re also encouraging anyone who works with vulnerable populations, such as in aged care or disability settings, or in close contact with others to present for testing if they have any symptoms, however mild,” Mr Jones said.

“The absence of a temperature is no guarantee of being COVID-19 negative.”

The health district has confirmed as of 8pm on Tuesday, at least 32 people infected with COVID-19 had recovered, out of the total 56 cases in the district.

Mr Jones said the health district would use these case to help find out how long it took people infected with COVID-19 to recover.

NSW Health staff have been contacting all cases at three weeks after their illness to ask them about their COVID-19 symptoms.

Cases whose symptoms have resolved are asked to report the date this occurred. Cases who still have symptoms are called every two to three weeks until symptoms have resolved.

Mr Jones said just one person was in intensive care in a health district hospital.

“As people continue to recover from the illness, it’s vitally important that we continue our efforts to stay healthy ourselves, which means staying home, staying alert to our own symptoms, and seeking medical care if we need to,” Mr Jones said.

“I want to thank the community for their diligence in following health advice and supporting each other through these difficult times.

“From what I have personally seen, and what our testing rates and case numbers show, our communities are really taking this seriously and should be applauded for their efforts.”

Keep up with all the latest COVID-19 information here.

