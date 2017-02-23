27°
No debate, go and vaccinate

Tara Cahill, nurse manager | 23rd Feb 2017 12:18 PM
PRIMARY CONCERN: Vaccination is crucial to a child's health care.
PRIMARY CONCERN: Vaccination is crucial to a child's health care.

HEALTH WORKS, Tweed Super Clinic

DID you know that vaccines are as important to your health as diet and exercise?

Just like you would eat healthy food and exercise regularly, vaccines play an important role in keeping you healthy. They are one of the most effective and safest preventive care measures available.

Vaccine-preventable diseases are very dangerous and can be fatal. Infants and the elderly are at a greater risk of serious infections but diseases can affect anyone, even the young and healthy. When you get vaccinated, you are not only protecting yourself from disease, you are also reducing the transmission of the disease in our community.

The Federal Government offers free vaccinations under the National Immunisation Program which currently comprises a range of vaccines.

At the THESC we run three child vaccine clinics a week for children starting at six weeks old and upwards according to the Australian Standard Vaccination Schedule.

These clinics are run by an experienced nurse who will do basic measurements of your child, discuss any concerns regarding development and communicate these findings to the GP. The GP will also see your child on the day for a check-up.

Our vaccine clinic is run in a clean, controlled and calming environment. We are happy to discuss any vaccination concerns or questions and also put you in touch with immunisation bodies should there be any more information you require to help with your decision making.

THESC nurses also have an organised approach to catch-up schedules for children or adolescents who are not up-to-date with their immunisations and are happy to discuss and make decisions with parents and carers on this schedule.

In addition to the childhood vaccine schedule, our clinic stocks all adult immunisations including travel vaccines and yellow fever. Travelling can be a very exciting time for you and your family but can also present some risks. Getting vaccinated before you go can provide protection while travelling so you can enjoy your holiday.

Is it safe to vaccinate?

There are many myths circulating about how vaccines can make you sick or are dangerous for your body. "Vaccines are not adequately tested”, "Vaccines contain foreign proteins”, "Vaccines contain toxic additives” or "Vaccines weaken the immune system” are common myths. All vaccines currently in use in Australia must pass stringent safety testing before gaining approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia's regulatory authority for therapeutic goods. This testing is required by law and takes many years over the vaccine's development phase. In addition to this, they are continually monitored while in use for safety. Some vaccines may produce mild side effects, such as pain and redness at the site or sometimes a mild fever. Most reactions are mild and resolve quite quickly. Our staff are happy to discuss any of your concerns about vaccination and provide you with any relevant information.

* Tweed Health for Everyone Super Clinic is at 33-35 Corporation Circuit, Tweed Heads South. Visit www.thesc.com.au.

Topics:  health works preventative health care tweed health for everyone vaccination

POTTSVILLE residents will push ahead with their plan to stage a community march in support of a Men's Shed

