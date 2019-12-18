No decision pending: BBL rules out change players want

Usman Khawaja survived a lbw all that would have been overturned with the use of DRS in the BBL opener.

Cricket Australia has emphatically ruled out bringing the Decision Review System into the Big Bash League at any stage this season.

Calls from leading players and coaches to introduce DRS grew louder after Tuesday night's season opener, during which Usman Khawaja survived an LBW shout that could have been overturned if reviews had been allowed.

Australia's T20 captain Aaron Finch added his voice to the debate on Wednesday morning, declaring he would strongly support having DRS in play for the BBL. The system is already used in Test, T20 international and ODI cricket.

Khawaja survived this shout. Picture: Fox Sport

Should the BBL introduce DRS to stop these howlers? Picture: Fox Sports

But CA chief executive Kevin Roberts delivered a blunt "no" when asked if it could be introduced during the current BBL campaign.

"We'll review the BBL in the ordinary course, at the end of the season," Roberts said.

The DRS debate follows a decision by CA to introduce a new strategic time-out to be used by batting teams in the BBL this season.

Finch felt that rule change proved there was enough time for DRS to be used during the fast-paced domestic T20 competition.

"I think we should have one review, similar to internationals and ODI cricket," Finch said.

"There's so much riding on games and you know how much of an impact one ball can have or one decision can have.

"Sometimes you're on the right side, sometimes you're not, but I think we've come far enough and there's enough time in the game to have a 90-second strategy break, so to me it would make sense."

Financial and logistic constraints, particularly at part-time and regional BBL venues, are prohibitive factors that CA will consider when reviewing the DRS situation.

Roberts stressed the governing body's focus was on more pressing matters, such as monitoring teams' use of the strategic time-out and the effect it has on the flow of matches.

"I think Aaron (Finch) makes a really good point and asks a really good question about DRS," Roberts said.

"We're not going to be looking at that right now, but like all things cricket, as each season passes, we review and we consider how we can improve."