Person lying in a CT scanner in hospital. PET scan equipment. Medical scan of patient. Picture: FILE
Health

No decision yet on cancer scanner for new hospital

Michael Doyle
10th Oct 2019 6:00 AM
IT’S still not clear whether the $582 million Tweed Valley Hospital will have a PET-CT scanner suitable for use with cancer patients.

Earlier this week the Tweed Daily News spoke to cancer patient Mark Mitchell.

We also spoke to the chair of the medical staff council of Tweed Hospital, Mike Lindley-Jones.

Both stated they supported a scanner being a part of the new hospital on completion.

While the final design of the Tweed Valley Hospital is not confirmed, it is understood a PET-CT scanner is currently on a list of items to be considered.

A spokesperson from Health Infrastructure said the design is being assessed.

“The design of the main hospital building includes a range of future-proofing provisions, such as the expansion of the medical imaging department to include a PET-CT suite,” the spokesperson said.

“The exact imaging equipment to be included at the new hospital is yet to be determined.”

Mr Mitchell, who travels to Southport to go through a PET-CT scanner said the emotional and physical toll it takes to drive up to an hour for the treatment is difficult.

Apart from Southport, the next closest destination Mr Mitchell can travel to is Lismore.

