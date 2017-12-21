No extra rubbish collections this Christmas

FULL UP: Tweed Shire's rubbish collection will remain the same over Christmas.

FULL UP: Tweed Shire's rubbish collection will remain the same over Christmas. Kaye Sharples

TWEED Shire Council will not be adding any extra rubbish pick-up services this Christmas, despite many households having bins overflowing with wrapping paper and prawns.

While Byron Shire Council decided to add an extra urban domestic bin collection service during Christmas week, Tweed's waste management co-ordinator Rod Dawson said it would have been too expensive to do the same.

"If we put on an extra service, we would have to charge for it,” Mr Dawson said.

"We don't have extra trucks on standbys that are working to put on for an extra run.

"The logistics of that are quite daunting to figure out how you put on extra services a week.

"Whether there was a bin presented or not, the contractor would need to be paid for it. There's quite a cost to provide that service.”

But Mr Dawson said residents shouldn't have too much excess rubbish if they manage it appropriately.

"There's more options to be able to treat your rubbish now and get it out of the waste stream to reuse it again,” he said.

"The standard collections are going to go on as usual.

"If you put your bins out usually on a Monday, which is Christmas Day, then put your bin out on Christmas Day because it will still get collected as normal.

"We've also still got the green waste being collected on a weekly basis.

"The main thing you get a lot of this time of year is cardboard, which can be deposited for free at Stotts Island (rubbish tip).”

However, if you're planning on having Christmas lunch in the park this year, Mr Dawson said there will be extra rubbish collections occurring to keep the the public bins tidy.

"There's foreshore parks where previously we would have collection weekly but now they've gone to daily,” he said.