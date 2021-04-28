‘No fear’: Massive croc spotted at popular river

A MASSIVE crocodile with "no fear" has been spotted basking in the sun on the banks of a Townsville river, by a pair of fishermen.

Bushland Beach fisher and crabber, Chris, whipped out his phone when he saw the 4.5m saltwater monster laying in the grass by the Bohle River.

Chris was out crabbing with his dad when they turned the second bend at the popular river and came face-to-face with the croc.

"(It) had no fear, was hanging around afterwards on top of the water also," Chris said.

His 29 second video has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook and gained masses of attention from shocked viewers.

A 4.5m crocodile was spotted laying in the sun on the banks of the Bohle River on Tuesday morning.

The video shows the crocodile laying still for about 25 seconds before it reacts to the rumbling of Chris' boat and propels itself into the water.

Chris said he immediately hoped the croc wouldn't bother him as he motored past.

"I respect them and hopefully they show the same respect and stay out of my boat."

"I live 800m from Bohle boat ramp in Bushy Beach and I know of two others but they are really wary unlike this one.

"I see them occasionally on dusk and at low tide."

Chris said he had never seen this particular crocodile before.

"It's North Queensland, croc country. It's their home."

"It does worry me though … the amount of jetskis frequently in the Bohle though."

Chris said he sometimes shakes his head when he sees people standing waist deep in water at the boat ramp.

According to the Department of Environmental science (DES), there have been 113 croc sightings across Queensland in the last 30 days.

Bohle River boat launch ramp at Bushland Beach.

Fourteen of these reported sightings have been within the Townsville Local Government Area, and three have been spotted in Hinchinbrook.

The latest reported crocodile sighting at the Bohle River was on February 12. Members of the public also reported sightings at the river in August and October last year.

A spokesman from DES said it has not received a report about the crocodile captured in the video, and encouraged the public to always flag sightings as soon as possible.

The spokesman said DES will investigate every report it receives.

