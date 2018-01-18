Menu
Login
News

No fear of the lights going out at Pottsville Sports Club

LIGHTS ON: Minister for Lands, Forestry and Racing Paul Toole and Tweed MP Geoff Provest announced funding for a back-up generator at Pottsville Beach Sports Club alongside the board of directors..
LIGHTS ON: Minister for Lands, Forestry and Racing Paul Toole and Tweed MP Geoff Provest announced funding for a back-up generator at Pottsville Beach Sports Club alongside the board of directors.. Aisling Brennan
Aisling Brennan
by

POTTSVILLE Beach Sports Club will continue to be a reliable evacuation centre after receiving funding for an emergency power generator.

NSW Minister for Racing Paul Toole joined Tweed MP Geoff Provest on Wednesday to announce $46,450 for the emergency power generator, which will assist during emergencies and normal day-to-day activities.

Mr Provest said the project will ensure the club has access to power during emergencies when it is used as an evacuation centre.

"A back-up generator is essential when people need medical attention, food and shelter,” Mr Provest said.

"It will particularly benefit those most in need of care, including infants and the elderly.

"(Pottsville Beach Sports Club) supports not only the emergency volunteer services but also the broader community.”

The club's general manager, Michael Judd, said the funding would mean the community could feel safe in the event of another emergency like the March 2017 floods.

"We're the central hub for evacuation and we're going to have the opportunity now that if the power goes out we'll always have power, he said.

During the March floods the club acted as a place of refuge for some people who were isolated or had to evacuate.

"We had people staying here during the floods because people couldn't get here as the roads were all cut off,” Mr Judd said, explaining the power didn't falter during the floods.

"But the power goes out at least six to seven times a year for a variety of things, sometimes it's for long periods and sometimes it's for short periods.

"With a growing community, we've got a population of around 7500 people, it's continuing to grow in parts of Pottsville, I think it's going to be a real benefit to the community.”

Mr Toole said the project is one of 26 across NSW funded from the latest round of the state's club infrastructure grants program.

"More than $50 million in Club grants infrastructure funding is being provided in the current term of government for projects across emergency preparedness, sport and recreation, and arts and culture,” he said.

The grants are funded through a rebate on the state's registered clubs' gaming machines to reinvest profits back into community projects.

"In times of emergencies, (Pottsville Beach Sports Club) can provide the support to the community,” Mr Toole said.

"The community here can feel safe that if they need to go somewhere and need to evacuate from their homes they can do this.

"The club is going to be in a stronger position to give back to the community.”

Topics:  evacuation centre geoff provest paul toole pottsville beach sports club

Tweed Daily News
Young couple 'lucky' after being washed out to sea

Young couple 'lucky' after being washed out to sea

A young couple have had a lucky escape after being hit by a freak wave in thigh-deep water on the Tweed Coast

Sign up for surf skills at Snapper

SURF'S UP: Junior surfers Tommy Horne, Samantha Arderne, Slade Phillips, Joel Maritz and Soraya Phillips with Snapper Rocks Surfriders Club president Jay Phillips are looking for more junior members to join their ranks.

Youngsters called to join world champions in surfriders club

BEACH RESCUE: Two people treated at popular beach

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was on standby after reports that a young swimming was missing in the surf at Fingal Head.

Rescue crews saved two people from dangerous water.

Residents warned of fire safety scam

Police have warned residents of a man selling fire extinguishers.

Police have warned Northern Rivers residents of a fire safety scam

Local Partners