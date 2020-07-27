No licence, led police on chase, then busted with drugs

A 20-year-old Tweed man pleaded guilty to four charges after a police chase.

A BANORA Point man had only been pulled over for unlicensed driving an hour before leading police on a car chase in the Tweed.

Brodin James Sorrensen-Moate appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to plead guilty to four charges over the police pursuit, driving while suspended, possessing a prohibited drug and drug driving.

Police tried to pull the 20-year-old over after he was seen speeding southbound at 135km/h in a 110km/h zone at Chinderah on the Pacific Hwy on May 2 about 9.30pm.

The small sedan sped up to about 150km/h when the driver saw the police car, turning off the car headlights when police turned on their lights and sirens.

Police later found the car bogged on the left shoulder of the road after the Tweed Valley Way exit ramp.

Sorrensen-Moate and his female passenger were arrested.

Unknown to police at the time, Sorrensen-Moate had been stopped an hour beforehand and issued several infringements for being an unaccompanied learner driver.

At the time, he was immediately suspended for three months and directed not to drive.

A search of his wallet at Tweed Heads Police Station found three white tablets Sorrensen-Moate told police were 'pingers' in a sealed plastic bag.

Court documents revealed he told police he suffered from anxiety and self-medicated with cannabis.

The defence solicitor said his client was attempting to slow down for police when he had got bogged.

He said Sorrensen-Moate acknowledged it was a "compulsive and poor decision" to speed.

The lawyer explained the drugs in his system were from a party a few days earlier and the drugs in his possession were left over from that party.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy convicted Sorrensen-Moate and handed down a head sentence of a two-year community corrections order, 100 hours of community service, 12 month licence disqualification and $600 in fines.