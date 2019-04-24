Menu
Cudgen halfback Harry Fitzhugh right says his side still has confidence. Pictured with his brother, Alex. .
Rugby League

No need to panic just yet

Michael Doyle
by
24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Cudgen will be hoping they can snap a two-game losing streak this weekend, but their opponents are emerging as one of the competition favourites.

Hornets halfback Harry Fitzhugh said his side still had confidence heading into their Round 4 clash with Byron Bay.

Fitzhugh said there was still plenty of optimism at the club, despite their recent results.

"Between the playing group there is still a lot of positive thoughts coming out of the last two weeks, even though the results haven't gone our way,” Fitzhugh said.

"We do have a lot of work to do but it is early in the season, so we haven't hit the panic button yet.”

The Cudgen halfback said injuries to key forwards has hindered his side in the early stages of the season, believing there was a lot of improvement to be made in the middle of the field.

"We have had a few injuries in the forwards and getting the guys to fill those roles has been tough,” he said.

"If we can tighten up the middle and have good go forward it will set a platform.”

Byron Bay are coming off an impressive win over last years premiers, Tweed Coast, and will be looking to maintain their spot near the pointy end of the table.

Led by captain coach Todd Carney, the Red Devils are a different team than what they were 12 months ago.

Kick-off will be Sunday at 2.45pm at at Ned Byrne Oval, Cudgen.

cudgen hornets harry fitzhugh nrrrl premiership
Tweed Daily News

