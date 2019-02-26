No new officers for the Tweed

BATTLE LINES: State Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot has been petitioning for more police in the Tweed.

THERE will be no new police officers in Tweed Heads of the 201 men and women who graduated into the force on Friday.

This has led State Labor candidate for Tweed, Craig Elliot, to criticise sitting member Geoff Provest.

The former police officer, who announced 31 new officers would come to the Tweed if Labor won next month's state election, said the rapidly growing region needed an increased police presence.

"The Tweed is one of the state's fastest growing regions and none of these new recruits are coming to our area,” mr Elliot said.

"I share the community's disappointment that yet again Geoff Provest has failed to deliver any extra police for our area.

"This latest failure is further evidence that the Nationals MP has betrayed Tweed locals.

"It is beyond disappointing and it demonstrates that Geoff Provest isn't up to the job.”

Mr Provest announced in November there would be 1500 new police officers across NSW however he did not specify how many, if any, would be deployed in Tweed Heads.

Mr Elliot said the police force in Tweed Heads had suffered under the current government.

"I know that our Tweed police do a great job but the cuts to their numbers under the Nationals are hurting locals and putting our police officers unnecessarily in harm's way,” he said.

"The local police association has publicly identified that they are 31 officers short and I'm pleased that Labor will deliver the 31 police officers needed to keep Tweed streets and suburbs safe.

According to the NSW Police website, there will be five new officers for the Coffs/Clarence district, one for the Mid North Coast, Richmond and Tuhherah Lakes.