'No-one wants high rise buildings': Council

PLANNING controls for the Byron Bay's town centre are currently under review, in an effort to guide the future "look and feel" of the town.

And Byron Shire Council wants your input.

The council's major projects planner, Rob van Iersel, said the controls would set an important standard for future development.

"No one wants to see large-scale development or high-rise buildings and this is why the council needs to make sure planning controls for the town centre are appropriate and in keeping with what the community wants, as well as reflecting the recommendations of the Byron Bay Town Centre Masterplan," he said.

"The popularity of Byron Bay, as a place to live, work, set up a business, or simply visit, has been meteoric over the last 10 years and council has the difficult job of trying to make sure that the town centre meets the needs of locals, businesses and visitors in the future."

Proposed changes to the planning controls include:

Addressing limitations on the height of buildings

Getting the balance right between residential and tourist accommodation

Parking and car sharing to ease traffic congestion.

The council has organised two workshops to collaborate with the community.

"The workshops are designed to discuss possible amendments of certain planning controls that will enable future development to be in line with the community vision in the Byron Bay town centre," Mr van Iersel said.

"Council's aim is to make sure the Byron Bay town centre evolves the way the community wants it to and this is why it is so important that people get involved in this process."

Workshops will be held on May 31 and June 4 at the Byron Bay Community Centre and will run from 4pm-6.30pm.

Numbers are limited and people are advised to register their attendance at www.yoursaybyronshire.com.au/planningbbtc.

If people cannot attend the workshop and still wish to be involved they should contact jamie.vaniersel@byron.nsw.gov.au.

For more information on what will be covered at the workshops, including relative documents, such as the Masterplan, go to https://www.yoursaybyronshire.com.au/planningbbtc.

Information on car sharing can be found at https://www.byron.nsw.gov.au/Projects-and-initiatives/What-is-Car-Share.