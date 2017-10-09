No shortage of laughs for Kingy

THE tall man of comedy ensures there'll be no shortage of laughs in the latest instalment of Kingy Comedy.

Recently returning to Brisbane after a working stint in the United Kingdom, former high school teacher Andrew Nason felt the relative quiet of a comedy club audience would be a welcome change from the classroom.

A vertically gifted comedian, Nason propelled himself on to the Australian comedy scene in 1994 and has performed at all the major comedy venues in Australia, as well as venues in New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

With a keen wit and incisive style, he remains one of the most popular comedians on the south-east Queensland comedy circuit as a headline act and emcee.

Displaying his talent as a comedy writer for the ABC on their satirical comedy program Backburner, Nason has also written and performed in several celebrity debates as well as corporate impersonators.

He has written specific material for various clients, most of whom are shorter than him.

Nason has a number of film and TV projects in pre-production and has produced and directed several short films for film festivals and corporate clients. He has also had roles in a number of feature films.

A professional improviser as well as comedian, Nason is able to combine these skills in his performances, presenting a fresh show that's constantly evolving and changing.

Joining Nason will be the awesomely funny Ellen Briggs and stepping in as emcee will be June Horden, the winner of the oldest and hottest comic on the circuit.

Kingy Comedy is at Kingscliff Bowls Club Thursday night from 7.30pm. Entry is free.