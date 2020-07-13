Menu
Police have warned people it’s still an offence to host a large party, as they continue to be alerted to large gatherings.
Health

‘No time to be complacent’: police warn against big parties

Liana Turner
13th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
TWEED Byron Police District officers have warned people to adhere to continuing COVID-19 restrictions.

The warning comes a week after police were called to two large parties in the Byron Shire last weekend.

One of those involved more than 1000 people while the other had more than 200 attendees.

<< 'Complacency will be as dangerous as COVID': Health boss >>

<< 'Staggeringly irresponsible' to have 1000 people at party >>

"Police in the Tweed Byron District continue to respond to numerous calls to large house parties," they said in a statement.

"The public is reminded that existing Health Minister's COVID-19 restrictions limit visitors to the home to 20 people.

"Substantial fines may be issued if offences are detected.

Tweed/Byron Police District further remind the public that continued vigilance is required in relation to COVID-19.

"This is no time to be complacent."

Byron Shire News

