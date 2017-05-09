No trifecta but Tigers mark historic day

Tigers' women's AFL side runs out for their first match.

TWEED Coast fell just short of a winning trifecta on a historic day for the club with all three teams in action for the first time.

Reserve and first grade wins over the Ballina Bombers while the women's team had some impressive moments in their first match before going down by 35 points.

A crowd of more than 400 turned out for what was an all-round highly successful day for the club.

"This was a important and historic day for our club and all three teams did us proud,” Tigers president Ben Kelly said.

"The atmosphere was fantastic and the crowd gave our teams such great support - especially our women's team who put in a huge effort in their first game.”

Jasmine Riddle made the Tigers' first ever goal one to remember. Running 20 metres, Riddle pushed off two players before slotting the goal from long range.

The Tigers suffered an early blow after losing player-coach Katie Patison to a knee injury but, apart from a four goal burst to Ballina in the second quarter, were competitive all day. The final score was Ballina 7.8 50 to Tweed 2.3 15.

First grade held off a late Ballina comeback to win by just four points, 15.6 96 to 13.14 92. Glen Phelps again led the way up front with seven goals.

The Tigers hit the road again next week to face the Lismore Swans at Casino.