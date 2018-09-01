No wonder you're not excited about breakfast...

Preparing a healthy breakfast makes all the difference to the start of your day.

Preparing a healthy breakfast makes all the difference to the start of your day. fotostorm

LIVING NATURALLY with Olwen Anderson

IT USED to puzzle me that people don't get excited about breakfast.

But as I pondered the bowl of mushy bland nothingness in front of me while away from home, the reason became clear.

This must be punishment food, surely?

Then I realised: this packaged breakfast cereal is the first meal of the day for many people. Imagine launching a day's work fueled by this unappealing sludge.

But it sure is convenient.

This modern new product must have seemed a god-send a few decades ago for people who up until then had to stir porridge, fry eggs, tackle the inevitable washing up that comes with preparing real food.

With the advent of packaged cereal all you had to do was open the box, pour into a bowl, add some milk, and eat.

Breakfast was done, and only a bowl and spoon to wash. So fast.

But there was something missing: flavour.

Being just processed grains, this soggy stuff is so flavourless that inducements are needed to make you eat it.

Like sugar, that legal drug of addiction that can induce an energy slump just as you're trying to concentrate at work.

Which makes cereal not such a great way to fuel up for the day.

Yet eating is one of the great pleasures of life, wouldn't you agree?

And we have such an abundant supply of food in Australia, with endless variety.

We're actually so excited about food we have created entire reality television shows about cooking and filled miles of book shelves just about food: where you can get the best, what's the most delicious way to prepare it.

You might be one of the many people who get excited about what you could enjoy eating at the next meal.

So why would you subject yourself to a bowl of insipid mush each morning?

If you make the time for it (organise yourself), breakfast can be something to look forward to.

Full of flavour and texture. A chance for you to re-connect with your partner and family, to ponder the day ahead and power up with some high quality protein, good fats, and complex carbohydrates.

How about a vegetable omelette, perhaps.

Or maybe some leftover stew on toast.

Even just a sliced hard-boiled egg, hummus and tomato slices on toast.

Still quick to prepare, much more appealing for your taste buds than that processed sludge, and more power for your day ahead.

Olwen Anderson is a naturopath and counsellor. Contact her at www.olwenanderson.com.au