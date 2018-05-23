'Noisy' farm worries neighbour

PLANS to install new greenhouse fans at a Burringbar farm has left some neighbouring residents concerned about future noise impacts.

Pocket Herbs owner Iain Reynolds is installing new German-manufactured fans into a second greenhouse on his property.

"These fans are quieter than the current fans - there are less of them and they're quieter,” he said.

"We have a noise management plan in place with the council.”

But neighbouring resident Kate Paszkowski said she believed the fans' noise impacts would create a louder sound than predicted.

"We would like continuous noise testing to occur at our residences so the council knows the impacts we are living under at day and night,” she said.

Council's planning director Vince Connell said a DA assessment would rely on Mr Reynolds' testing.

"The owner has engaged a reputable acoustics consultant to undertake the noise testing and verification required by council,” he said.