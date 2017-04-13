Nominate your flood hero

The SES swift water rescue crew and Tweed Police move into Chinderah to assist with relocating local residents on Friday, March 31.

CYCLONE DEBBIE was a calamity that stretched hundreds of kilometres and devastated not just our community but communities across two states.

Now the Tweed Daily News is doing its bit for the recovery effort - and we need your help.

Debbie's devastating winds and consequent floods left eight dead, cost more than $1 billion and will take years to recover and repair.

But amidst the carnage have emerged remarkable stories of heroism - from the small but important gestures of people running sausage sizzles to feed people during the clean-up, to the harrowing detail of the drowning mother trying desperately to save her children after their car plunged into the Tweed River.

Here in Tweed, we saw up to 20,000 people from Murwillumbah, Condong, Tumbulgum, Chinderah, Fingal Head and Kingscliff as well as Bilambil, Banora Point, South Tweed and West Tweed evacuated as the Tweed River burst its banks. We are honouring those who showed true spirit and heroism with a special glossy book retelling the stories of those fighting back against everything Debbie could throw at them.

Produced by the Tweed Daily News, the book will cover Debbie's trail from Townsville to Lismore. All profits from the sale of the book will be going to support the recovery effort and it will be sold in your local newsagent next month.

Chinderah residents Reegan and Laynie Tate. Scott Powick

To kick things off we're asking our readers to tell us what stories of heroism they encountered during Debbie.

It might be someone you spotted caring for battered wildlife or a local church group helping clean up after flooding. Or perhaps it was a local SES worker plucking someone from a swollen river or even a power worker doing extraordinary things to get the power back on after in wild winds.

We need you to help us honour Debbie's heroes.

Debbie crossed the coastline of Queensland on March 28 but even as it petered out the effects of the tropical cyclone continued to hammer the state and then Northern NSW before moving out to New Zealand.

"Help us help those still in need by telling these wonderful stories,” Tweed Daily editor Nikki Todd said.

"And then help again by buying a copy of the book so we raise more funding for the recovery fightback.”

We'll have more information and how you can get the book in coming weeks.

In the meantime, email your story or pictures to us at: editorial@ tweeddailynews.com.au