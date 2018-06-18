Nominations extended for 2018 BEATS Awards

Graham and Sarah-Jane Ryan from Bella Creative Agency after winning the 2017 Young Entrepreneur Award at the Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire.

Graham and Sarah-Jane Ryan from Bella Creative Agency after winning the 2017 Young Entrepreneur Award at the Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire. Aisling Brennan

NOMINATIONS for the Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS) have been extended following a record number of businesses applying for a chance to win the prestigious title.

Nominations will now be open until June 22, giving businesses the opportunity to still nominate for one of the 18 BEATS categories.

Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce president Mark Humphries said he encouraged businesses who were still unsure if they had what it takes to win to just nominate.

"It's a chance to expose and promote your business by being part of BEATS,” Mr Humphries said.

"It's the power of the shire-wide network that we're excited about.

"If you have any difficulty with the administration, give someone a call from the BEATS committee members.

"We'll help you your administration.

"It's a 20 minute job and we're happy to help.”

Tickets for the July 28 BEATS Gala Dinner will go on sale on July 2.

To nominate your business, visit www.beatsawards.com.au before June 22.