Nominations open for inclusion awards

AWARDS OPEN: 2018 Australia Post One Netball ambassadors Caitlin Thwaites and Kate Moloney with players from the Itiki Sporting Club.

NETBALL: Nominations are open to recognise outstanding members of netball clubs across the country.

Australia Post is hosting its sixth annual One Netball Community Awards, acknowledging people to develop inclusiveness in netball.

Andrea Pearman of Australia Post, said these awards highlighted positive stories and people in Australia's netball community.

"Past winners have demonstrated a commitment to creating welcoming environments for existing and new participants including people with disability, regional and remote communities, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, multicultural communities, and socio-economically disadvantaged communities,” Pearman said.

"With inspirational and empowering stories each year, we will again celebrate unsung heroes who are helping change our local communities through netball.”

Australian Diamonds player Caitlin Thwaites, said these awards were about recognising people who were breaking down barriers for people.

"This is a positive change that affects the fabric of local communities and it's fantastic to see that first hand when I visit regions across the country,” Thwaites said.

Nominations are now open until Sunday, June 30, with one winner from each state and territory to be announced on Thursday, August 15.

Each winner will receive prizes worth more than $1000 including an Australia Post gift card for the winners' club or association, a netball signed by the Australian Diamonds, and a visit from an Australia Post One Netball Ambassador to the club or association.

To nominate for this year's Awards go to onenetball.org.au.