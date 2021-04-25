Norco’s latest accolade is no ‘cow-incidence’

It’s the second year the co-op has won the prestigious award, with more than 3,000 Aussies giving Norco a five star rating across all categories including taste, freshness, and value for money.

It’s the second year the co-op has won the prestigious award, with more than 3,000 Aussies giving Norco a five star rating across all categories including taste, freshness, and value for money.

For the second year in a row, Northern NSW dairy business Norco has been awarded the Most Satisfied Customers accolade for fresh full cream milk.

More than 3000 Australians awarded top marks to Norco's milk across all categories, including taste, freshness, value for money and packaging design, as part of Canstar Blue's most satisfied customers awards for 2021.

Established in Byron Bay in 1895, Norco is Australia's only 100 per cent farmer-owned dairy co-operative, with 326 members on 203 dairy farms in Northern NSW and south east Queensland.

Norco Chief Executive Officer, Michael Hampson, was happy to celebrate the accolade.

"To receive a five-star rating for overall satisfaction from our customers, the highest score achievable, is a huge honour - especially in such a competitive category," he said.

"It's testament to the dedication and passion of all our Norco farmers and team members, who work to ensure that Norco's range of delicious, high-quality dairy products are available to Australian households, day in and day out.

"We are so grateful to all of our customers who continue to use their purchasing power to support our 126 year old, 100 per cent Australian farmer-owned Norco Co-operative.

"It's thanks to them that we are able to do what we do, and ensure the long-term sustainability of the dairy industry."

Norco's CEO, Michael Hampson.

Norco beat eight other brands to take out the top position in the Fresh Full Cream Milk Category.

Canstar Blue Acting Editor-in-Chief, Megan Birot said the award was a testament to the quality and value Norco brings to the market.

"Fresh milk is such a staple for many households, making this category so competitive, with both big-name brands and supermarket labels to contend with," he said.

"The fact that Norco also rated best for every single driver of satisfaction is an outstanding achievement. "

Norco has scored top honours in Canstar Blue's most satisfied customers awards for 2021.

Originally published as Norco's latest accolade is no 'cow-incidence'