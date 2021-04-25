Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
It’s the second year the co-op has won the prestigious award, with more than 3,000 Aussies giving Norco a five star rating across all categories including taste, freshness, and value for money.
It’s the second year the co-op has won the prestigious award, with more than 3,000 Aussies giving Norco a five star rating across all categories including taste, freshness, and value for money.
News

Norco’s latest accolade is no ‘cow-incidence’

Javier Encalada
25th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

For the second year in a row, Northern NSW dairy business Norco has been awarded the Most Satisfied Customers accolade for fresh full cream milk.

More than 3000 Australians awarded top marks to Norco's milk across all categories, including taste, freshness, value for money and packaging design, as part of Canstar Blue's most satisfied customers awards for 2021.

Established in Byron Bay in 1895, Norco is Australia's only 100 per cent farmer-owned dairy co-operative, with 326 members on 203 dairy farms in Northern NSW and south east Queensland.

Norco Chief Executive Officer, Michael Hampson, was happy to celebrate the accolade.

"To receive a five-star rating for overall satisfaction from our customers, the highest score achievable, is a huge honour - especially in such a competitive category," he said.

"It's testament to the dedication and passion of all our Norco farmers and team members, who work to ensure that Norco's range of delicious, high-quality dairy products are available to Australian households, day in and day out.

"We are so grateful to all of our customers who continue to use their purchasing power to support our 126 year old, 100 per cent Australian farmer-owned Norco Co-operative.

"It's thanks to them that we are able to do what we do, and ensure the long-term sustainability of the dairy industry."

Norco's CEO, Michael Hampson.
Norco's CEO, Michael Hampson.

 

 

Norco beat eight other brands to take out the top position in the Fresh Full Cream Milk Category.

Canstar Blue Acting Editor-in-Chief, Megan Birot said the award was a testament to the quality and value Norco brings to the market.

"Fresh milk is such a staple for many households, making this category so competitive, with both big-name brands and supermarket labels to contend with," he said.

"The fact that Norco also rated best for every single driver of satisfaction is an outstanding achievement. "

Norco has scored top honours in Canstar Blue's most satisfied customers awards for 2021.
Norco has scored top honours in Canstar Blue's most satisfied customers awards for 2021.

 

 

 

Originally published as Norco's latest accolade is no 'cow-incidence'

canstar blue milk norco northern rivers busines news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Army to sparkly: How this ‘diva’ is supporting veterans

        Premium Content Army to sparkly: How this ‘diva’ is supporting veterans

        Business This Pottsville earring maker is empowering women with her creative flare while also supporting other veterans with a unique collection.

        New date set for popular North Coast triathlon

        Premium Content New date set for popular North Coast triathlon

        News The triathlon had been postponed in March due to the northern New South Wales...

        Air Force will be seen over our skies this Anzac Day

        Premium Content Air Force will be seen over our skies this Anzac Day

        News Full list of places and times so you can see the F/A-18F Super Hornet in our...

        Inside of brothel looks ‘like a bad 70s porno’

        Premium Content Inside of brothel looks ‘like a bad 70s porno’

        Opinion Our readers thoughts on running a brothel