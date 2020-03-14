Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Looming cyclone to batter island with 100km/h winds

by Darren Cartwright
14th Mar 2020 9:42 AM

An impending cyclone over the Coral Sea is likely to batter Norfolk Island with winds exceeding 100km/h on Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Andrea Peace said the looming cyclone is expected to become a category two system by Sunday.

"The system is a high chance of forming into a tropical cyclone on Saturday and continue to intensify into a category two system early on Sunday," Ms Peace said.

She said computer modelling had it passing to the northeast of Norfolk Island.

"Depending on the systems path there may be a period on Monday where storm force winds with gusts in excess of 120 km per hour are experienced at the Island."

She said it was too early to determine if it would maintain its cyclone structure as it passed Norfolk Island.

"Regardless, it has the potential to have tropical cyclone like impacts including very heavy rainfall and damaging winds."

More Stories

Show More
coral sea cyclone norfolk island weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Social media star tries on 60 items at boutique

        premium_icon Social media star tries on 60 items at boutique

        Fashion & Beauty All That Glitters: Emilee Hembrow shops up a storm at a popular boutique.

        Who murdered Colin Woodhouse?

        premium_icon Who murdered Colin Woodhouse?

        Crime Almost three decades on, Colin Woodhouse's killer remains free

        YOU’RE INVITED: Uki school turns 125

        premium_icon YOU’RE INVITED: Uki school turns 125

        News In 125 years one things has stayed the same at Uki Public School

        See which 20+ photos made it to the plane spotters finals

        premium_icon See which 20+ photos made it to the plane spotters finals

        News The airport runs an annual plane spotters photographic competition