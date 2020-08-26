Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A NORFORCE soldier has died overnight at Larrakeyah Barracks.
A NORFORCE soldier has died overnight at Larrakeyah Barracks.
News

Soldier dies at barracks

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
26th Aug 2020 3:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NORFORCE soldier has died overnight at Larrakeyah Barracks.

Brendan Brannelly, aged around 60, is believed to have died overnight due to a heart attack.

The source said despite resuscitation efforts the man could not be revived.

LIMITED TIME: New NT News subscription offer: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

The long term Territorian worked as an assistant principal with the NT School of Distance Education.

Defence has been contacted for comment.

MORE TO COME

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as NORFORCE soldier dies at Larrakeyah Barracks

larrakeyah barracks norforce

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police officer charged with dangerous driving during pursuit

        Premium Content Police officer charged with dangerous driving during pursuit

        Crime Police will allege the 46-year-old sergeant drove dangerously during a highway pursuit in northern NSW.

        Festival's 'devastating' decision will hurt jobs, economy

        Premium Content Festival's 'devastating' decision will hurt jobs, economy

        News WHILE the decision to cancel Falls Festival is understandable, it’s another blow to...

        'I was terrified (but) I am 80, I don't say no to anything'

        Premium Content 'I was terrified (but) I am 80, I don't say no to anything'

        News Cool grannies show you're never too old to try something new

        North Coast woman busted 1000km outside of border bubble

        Premium Content North Coast woman busted 1000km outside of border bubble

        News A woman has been issued a PIN after breaching the QLD border rules