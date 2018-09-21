Menu
Banora Point Primary's aths stars head to state champs in Sydney next month.
Sport

North Coast aths champs bound for Sydney

Steve Vivian
21st Sep 2018 12:58 PM

AFTER sensational performances at the North Coast Athletics Carnival, Banora Point Primary School will unleash 10 high aths achievers on Sydney for the PSSA State Athletics titles next month.

Hilary Dance-Wilson, the sports coordinator at Banora Point Primary, said the whole school is behind these young stars.

"Everyone at Banora Point Primary School is very proud of you all,” Dance-Wilson said.

Elsie Rotumah was named Far North Coast Senior Girl Champion and Evie Clarkson was named 11 years Girl Champion.

With fabulous results at the North Coast trials, the following students will travel to Sydney for the state championships beginning October 31:

- Taj Lateo (NC 1st 11 years long jump and 2nd in 11 years 100m)

- Madison Barkworth (NC 3rd senior girls discus)

- Taylor Barkworth (NC 3rd junior girls discus)

- Lyla Williams (NC 3rd 11 years girls 800m)

- Noah Tory (NC 2nd in 8 year 100m)

- Evie Clarkson (NC 11 years 1st 100m and 1st 200m)

- Elsie Rotumah (NC 12 years 3rd 800m 1st 100m and 1st 200m)

- The senior girls relay team of Evie Clarkson, Elsie Rotumah, Evie Wilcox, Macie Harper, Evie Emmett took 1st place at the NC carnival.

Tweed Daily News

