North Coast footy star tipped to wear a state jersey

The Gold Coast Airport Women's Seagulls Rugby League team held onto third place at the weekend in the 2020 Holcim Cup Season.

DOWN by four with less than five minutes remaining, Lailee Phillips rolled over the line tying up the score.

Tweed's Chelsea Baker capped off the Holcim Cup Finals with a successful conversion, giving the Gold Coast Airport Seagulls Women a two point lead to claim the victory.

With the third-place decider hanging in the balance until the final moments, the lady Gulls had fans at Pizzey Park were on the edge of their seat but held their nerve to taking down the West Brisbane Panthers 28-26.

Gulls star Tarryn Aiken has been tipped by coach Mike Castle to wear a Queensland jersey after scoring two tries in the first 10 minutes of play.

"I think Jess (Elliston) and Tarryn (Aiken) have certainly got enough. They put their hand up every week and I wouldn't be surprised if there was another one or two grabbed in," Castle said.

Jessika Elliston also scored a double, with hopes of representing her state for the second time.

"I would love to make origin again, and this time get a win," Elliston said.

It's been an impressive season turn around for the Gulls, who didn't win their first game until Round four.

It's also the first time the newly formed women's team have played finals footy.

"They're a different team. We had a lot of new faces right throughout the year but the last five or six weeks have been consistence and they've become really good friends," Castle said.

"Errors will happen - the challenge is about how we respond to it."