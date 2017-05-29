24°
News

North Coast shark nets trial ends early

Aisling Brennan
| 29th May 2017 9:45 AM
NSW Department of Primary Industries staff and contractors start to remove the shark nets as part of the Far North Coast trial.
NSW Department of Primary Industries staff and contractors start to remove the shark nets as part of the Far North Coast trial. Courtesy of NSW Department of Pr

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE North Coast Shark Net Trail is finishing two weeks earlier than planned to make way for whale season.

New South Wales Minister for Primary Industries Niall Blair said the NSW Government would begin removing all five nets from the trial nets at Lighthouse Beach, Sharpes Beach, Shelly Beach, Seven Mile Beach, and Evans Head Beach, which had been in the water for almost six months.

"While we are ending the trial slightly earlier, we now have almost six months' worth of data for our shark scientists to analyse,” Mr Blair said.

"This week, DPI will also begin deploying an additional 10 SMART drum lines, bringing the total number of SMART drum lines to 35 on the North Coast.

"Over the past five months SMART drum lines have caught 29 target sharks, with all but one being tagged and released alive - that compares to only six target sharks caught in the nets.

"The research from this trial is world-class and will provide great insight to researchers, not only in NSW, but right across the world.”

Helicopters will continue to operate every weekend on the North Coast and daily flights and drones will re-commence during the July school holidays.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  far north coast shark nets niall blair nsw department of primary industries shark net

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

YOU may not associate Brisbane with a burgeoning art scene, but you’d be mistaken.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Surf Scene: A worldwide paddle plight

Surf Scene: A worldwide paddle plight

Groups big plans to combat plastic effect

Hayne key to Blues success

Jarrad Hayne at NSW State of Origin training at Cudgen Leagues Club, Kingscliff.

"He's a lot calmer; I think he's at peace with himself”

North Coast shark nets trial ends early

NSW Department of Primary Industries staff and contractors start to remove the shark nets as part of the Far North Coast trial.

The nets will be removed this week.

How romantic weekend getaway ended in tragedy

Jess Murray, 33, was tragically killed in a boating accident. Photo: Facebook.

33-year-old never made it to the island resort

Local Partners

North Coast shark nets trial ends early

NSW Department of Primary Industry is stopping the trial due to whale season.

Charity has grand plans to help people help themselves

HELPING THE HOMELESS: Agape Outreach founder Rev Theresa Mitchell displays some of the products available at the newly opened op shop in Tweed Heads.

Local charity opens shop

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Gig guide: Get the blues in Broadbeach

Russell Morris will perform at The Star Gold Coast as part of Blues on Broadbeach on Friday, May 19

Festival fun and top shelf gigs

Tweed's weekend gig guide

Wally and the Gators play Club Banora on Saturday night

What's on in the Tweed

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

The fact is Stefanovic is paid extremely well by a television network that lives and dies by ratings.

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

Australian Schapelle Corby is escorted by Bali Police at the parole office in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 27 May 2017.

Schapelle's mother teases her free daughter could be Gladstone bound

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

10 strange stories behind famous sex scenes

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in a steamy moment.

Every set has their own way of filming sex scenes

HBO spills new details on Game of Thrones’ final season

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will only have six episodes.

New details about what to expect from the eighth, final instalment.

Karl’s rant on Corby: ‘Made to look like idiots’

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Today co-host launched a tirade against Schapelle Corby media circus

Shot at the live shows slips through Sally's fingers

Sally Skelton and Bojesse Pigram pictured after their battle performance on The Voice.

Sunshine Coast singer's dramatic elimination from The Voice

Well Maintained Apartment a Short Walk to the Heart of Coolangatta

18/72 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 2 $460,000 ...

FIRST INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 20TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything...

Pristine Home in Prestige Location

9B Bourke Lodge Drive, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 4 2 4 Interest Above...

This unique impeccably presented, 7 year old, Currumbin Valley acreage property offers a charming blend of classic elegance and modern-day convenience. Designed...

Currumbin Creek Cracker!

4 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Auction

This spacious ocean access property backing onto Currumbin Creek is a real surprise packet! Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on...

Contract Collapsed - Back on Market!

177 Simpsons Road, Elanora 4221

House 4 3 2 Interest Above...

One buyers misfortune is your lucky break! Sadly, due to the buyer being unable to finalise their finance this Elanora gem is back on the market! You really do...

Perfectly Positioned Apartment - 850 Metres to Kirra Beach

4/22 Binya Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 1 1 $300,000

This property is perfect for anyone seeking a relaxed, beachside lifestyle or an excellent investment opportunity. - Two generous sized bedrooms both with built...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JUNE 3RD 12:00 - 12:30PM Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 Sale By...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

Pole Position in Palm Beach!

96 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 3 Forthcoming...

This beautiful, superbly situated Palm Beach home is one that ticks so many boxes and makes a lot of sense for the active family. In a terrifically convenient...

A Touch of Class

1 Sycamore Place, Palm Beach 4221

House 4 2 3 Under Contract

It's exceptionally rare that you enter a home, where you can instantly appreciate that everything has been so meticulously put together that you don't just SEE the...

Peaceful Single Level Villa - Over 55&#39;s

29/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 1 1 $330,000

Enjoy absolute privacy in this over 55's villa nestled away amongst tranquil manicured gardens. This beautifully presented, low maintenance home is ready for the...

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!