A HEALTH warning has been put out for residents across the state’s north as bushfires continue to burn throughout the region.
North Coast’s air quality has ‘deteriorated’

Michael Doyle
13th Sep 2019 10:56 AM
A HEALTH warning has been put out for residents across the state's north as bushfires continue to burn throughout the region.

The North Coast Public Health Unit is advising people across the NSW north coast to protect

their health from the impacts of smoke exposure.

Director Paul Corben said the region's air quality had deteriorated significantly this week

due to the prevalence of fires and prevailing weather conditions.

"This could have potentially serious health consequences for people in higher-risk groups,

particularly around Dorrigo-Ebor, Drake and Angourie where fires are still burning, and in areas such as Port Macquarie where smoke has been present for eight weeks," Mr Corben said.

"We very strongly advise people who are more sensitive to smoke, including those with

respiratory or heart conditions, pregnant women and very young children, to take active steps

to protect their health.

"People with chronic health conditions or who are experiencing symptoms should limit their

exposure to the smoke where possible and consider going to airconditioned buildings such as

shopping centres and libraries, or temporarily spending time away from the affected area until

conditions improve.

"Residents should also minimise smoke inside their homes from other sources such as

candles, incense burners and wood-fired heaters.

"Ensure all windows and doors are closed tightly, especially at night when smoke pollution levels are usually highest."

Authorities are advising people should stay indoors if it appears smoky outside and avoid strenuous exercise or heavy work.

bushfires bushfire smoke health alert health warning smoke exposure
Tweed Daily News

