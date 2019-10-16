Northern NSW thieves run amok in Ipswich

IPSWICH residents were targeted when a northern NSW thief and his accomplice embarked on a cross-border crime spree.

Houses, cars, wallets, phones and credit cards were targeted in a series of break-ins, committed while victims were asleep.

An Ipswich magistrate was told Allan Robinson was wanted in NSW and was set to be extradited.

Allan Gary Robinson, 21, from Casino in NSW, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to 11 charges including three burglaries; one attempted burglary; receiving tainted property; two counts of entering premises; unlawful use; obstructing police; and unlicensed driving.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dan Swanson said it was a crime spree lasting three weeks during July and August.

Robinson had spent 51 days in custody since his arrest.

Sgt Swanson said it was fortunate no-one was injured when Robinson reversed a stolen car towards police.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Robinson was using ice at the time of the offences.

The offences included one incident at Sadliers Crossing, where a man saw his neighbour's Mazda 3 sedan being driven away at 1.30am.

A house in Wulkuraka was broken into overnight on August 8 and a Kia Sportage and baby seat stolen.

On August 21 police came across two suspected stolen cars parked in North Ipswich and two males attempted to drive off.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess sentenced Robinson to eight months' jail, suspended for 18 months.

"It is a suspended sentence so as not to prevent you being taken back to NSW to answer charges there," she said.

"Don't come back to Queensland Mr Robinson if your plan is to spend three weeks breaking into people's houses and cars."