Northern Rivers gets $40,000 boost in flood support

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Tweed MP Geoff Provest provide financial assistance to Lifeline for flood relief.

LIFELINE has received a much-needed cash injection to help flood affected people in the Northern Rivers.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian today announced $40,000 in funding will be provided to Lifeline to help with crisis support services and suicide prevention for communities affected by the recent North Coast floods.

"The NSW Government stands with the communities of the North Coast and this additional support today will help ensure people get back on the feet as quickly as possible,” Ms Berejiklian said.

"I've been in regular contact with local MPs Thomas George, Geoff Provest and Chris Gulaptis - and they tell me this support for the most vulnerable in the North Coast community will go a long way.

"The floodwaters may have subsided, but the ongoing impact of this disaster has not.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said Lifeline will distribute suicide prevention kits and bolster support for crisis support services.

"Rebuilding homes and businesses is one thing, but it's important people pay attention to rebuilding their lives as well,” Mr Provest said.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the funding will be a great asset to Lifeline, which provides a lot of on-the-ground support to those in crisis.