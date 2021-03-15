Hearing over death of sleeping homeless man faces delay

Kevin Pettiford is accused of murdering a homeless man and further accused of attempting to murder an inmate.

Kevin Pettiford is accused of murdering a homeless man and further accused of attempting to murder an inmate.

A man accused of murdering a homeless man in Tweed Heads has had his case delayed once again in court on Friday.

Kevin James Pettiford, 35, remains in custody as he faces murder and attempted murder charges over an alleged incident on November 21, 2019.

Police will allege Mr Pettiford killed Andrew Whyte Murray, who was homeless at the time.

A crime scene at Tweed Heads Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park where a man was found dead in a sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Calcott.

They will allege Mr Murray was sleeping at Jack Evans Boat Harbour when he was attacked.

Police have said a couple walking their dog about 11am the following day found Mr Murray's body.

Police further allege Mr Pettiford slashed inmate Nathan Mellows' throat using a makeshift weapon made of three razor blades and a piece of plastic moulded into a handle, causing a gaping wound that required 13 staples to close shortly after being taken into custody.

A crime scene at Tweed Heads Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park where a man was found dead in a sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Calcott.

In Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday, the defence told the court there had been one case conference however another would be needed along with a psychiatric report.

She said the psychiatrist had requested two months to prepare the report.

The matter was adjourned to May 14 for another mention.