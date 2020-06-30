Menu
News

Northern Rivers man accused of aggravated child sex assaults

Aisling Brennan
30th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
A NORTH Coast man charged with child sexual assault charges will return to court in October.

The man, who had worked with children on the North Coast for many years, had his matter briefly mentioned in Lismore District Court on Friday.

He is being charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a person older than 10 and younger than 14, six counts of indecent assault of a person under 16, two counts of aggravated indecency of a person under 16 who was under the authority of the offender, two counts of attempted aggravated sexual intercourse with a person older than 10 and younger than 14 and two counts of having sexual intercourse with a person older than 10 and younger than 14.

The alleged offending against the three juvenile complainants is between 2017 and 2018 in Tweed Heads South.

The man, who had pleaded not guilty to all charges in January and remains on bail, is expected to go to trial on November 23.

It is estimated his trial could take more than 15 days.

The matter will return to Lismore District Court on October 1 for a directions hearing, which could take up to eight hours to finalise ahead of the trial.

child sex offences lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

