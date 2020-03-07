Menu
TOOT and Northern Rivers Railway Action Group believe there is enough space in the rail corridor to place the Tweed Rail Trail next to instead of on top of the old train tracks. Pictured are members John Watson with Tazi the dog, Jozie O'Callaghan (on the bike), and Peter Stephens, Lydia Kindred, Dian Flint and Beth Shelley on the tracks.
News

Northern Rivers Rail Trail project debate continues

Jessica Lamb
7th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
THE Northern Rivers Rail Trail project has community stakeholders at loggerheads about keeping the existing train tracks by building the shared-user path next to them.

Tweed Shire Council is in the process of designing and constructing the 24km rail trail along the route of the disused Murwillumbah to Crabbes Creek rail corridor.

In February 2018, the council resolved to call tenders for the design and construction of the rail trail on the current track formation but also to allow contractors to put forward proposals to construct the rail trail beside the train tracks, preserving them in place.

For a rail trail to be built on top of the area where the existing train tracks are, a legislation change is required to make the corridor crown land.

Northern Rivers Railway Action Group members Lydia Kindred, John Sheldon, Scott Sledge, Beth Shelley and Chris Abraham outside the Tweed Shire Council offices after a meeting with Tweed Rail Trail stakeholders on February 21.
At a meeting between community stakeholders, including Tweed Mayor Katie Milne and Ballina MP Tamara Smith on February 21, the Northern Rivers Railway Action Group reiterated their wish for the option to remain for the rail corridor to be used by public transport in the future.

They believe the most cost-effective option to do this is for the corridor to continue under Transport Department control.

Speaking to the ABC last week, project officer Ian ­Lonsdale said the council was finalising heritage and environmental assessments and the State Government was working through the processes of changing the legislation to formally close the railway and see the land ownership divert to crown land.

“In practice that means the government’s model for the rail trail will be overseen by the crown land and council will fit within that scheme at a lower level as potentially the asset manager,” he said.

Mr Lonsdale said if the land was changed to crown land, the NSW Government could repurpose the land at any time in the future, including for future transport purposes.

He said the council was open to considering having the rail trail next to where the existing tracks were and said if the legislation change happened in the next few months, the council expected the trail to be completed by June 2021.

