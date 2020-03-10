Northern Rivers Titans tackle Tigers in historic match up

IT WAS the day when the Northern Rivers Titans women graduated from touch to tackling with the score not reflecting their efforts against the Greater Tigers.

At Crozier Oval in Lismore on Saturday, the Northern Rivers Titans played four matches against the Greater Northern Tigers, winning one, drawing one and losing two.

Titan Taylah Rotumah scored the lone try for her team, while Tanika Darcy, Kate Brown, Sarah Stewart and Shai Blackadder scored tries and Amy Barraclough five goals for the Tigers.

NRRRL first women's tackle

Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League president Mark Harrison said despite the women's team losing their first round tackle match 24-4, the players showed enormous determination.

Harrison said moving up from touch to tackle is a massive step and he had full confidence the squad will improve as the season progresses.

"Which ever way you look at it, any opportunity we have to give these players more game experience," he said.

"People might say they were flogged, but they got out there and had a go in their first round match which involved tackling."

Meanwhile, Titans U23 coach Brian Battese said his team maintained paced and did not take their foot of the accellateor for one instant, giving them a definitive victory over the opposition.

Battese said while some players might have scored, it was very much a team effort which allowed the squad to emerge on top.

However, the Tigers had their revenge in the fourth round of the Andrew Johns Cup when their U16 team were victorious 22 to 16.

However Titans Jamal Laurie scored two tries, and Damon Coldwell and Michael Roberts made their presence felt with a try and a goal respectively.

In the fourth round of the Laurie Daley Cup U18 match, the Titans and the Tigers were equally matched, scoring a draw of 24-24 by the final whistle.

Titans Jaylan De Groot kicked a try in the 17th and 34th minute, while Noah Johannsen started early with one on the eight minute and Thomas Weaver scored one in the 60th.

Keegan Pace had three conversions and Thomas Weaver one in the 10th minute.