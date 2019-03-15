Menu
LEADERS: Jazmine Cooke from Tweed River High School and Anthea Warne from Mount St. Patricks College. Murwillumbah at the BASE Youth Leadership Awards ceremony.
News

Northern Rivers women recognised for leadership

Michael Doyle
by
15th Mar 2019 5:00 AM

EIGHT female school students from across the Northern Rivers have been recognised for their leadership.

These are the first under the new BASE Youth Leadership Awards program, with recipients contributing to their schools and communities in many different ways.

Eight secondary school students from across the Northern Rivers have been recognised as outstanding leaders in their field at a special awards ceremony on the Tweed Coast.

"BASE Youth Leadership is all about building a movement to empower young men and women to be recognised, guided and mentored to reach their potential and achieve great things,” BASE Youth Leadership founder Rebecca Hogan said.

"The goal of BASE is to identify and celebrate Year 11 and Year 12 students in their respective areas of excellence and to support them in their future endeavours.

"We encourage the young men and women in our community to strive for excellence and to be socially conscious young leaders.”

The ceremony was held in Kingscliff last Friday, March 8, and drew a host of community leaders, including senator Kristina Keneally, Federal Richmond MP Justine Elliot.

Award Winners

Academic and Leadership Award - Chloe Green (Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School) and Jazmine Cooke (Tweed River High School).

Community Service and Citizenship Award - Lily Harrison (Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School).

Sports Leadership Award - Andrea Warne (Mount St. Patrick's College, Murwillumbah).

Performing Arts Award - Monica Brandolini (Shearwater, The Mullumbimby Steiner School).

Creative Arts Award - Lily Spiteri (Byron Bay High School).

Youth Spirit Award - Mia Thom (Byron Bay High School) and Brooke Saddler (Mount St. Patrick`s College, Murwillumbah).

