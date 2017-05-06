Northerns lock back on deck

Jonty Van De Scheur has been named in the Northern Rivers' Under-23 New South Wales Country Championships squad after returning to Murwillumbah Mustangs from Tweed Heads Seagulls.

NORTHERN Rivers has received a big boost on the eve of the Under-23 New South Wales Country Rugby League Championships, after a former star returned to Murwillumbah this week.

Northern coach Max Beecher wasted no time adding Jonty Van De Scheur to his squad after receiving news the lock had departed Queensland Cup side Tweed Heads to return to Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL) side the Mustangs.

While Van De Scheur was waiting to be cleared by Country Rugby League, he had received his clearance from Tweed Heads, with Beecher expecting him to take his place in the side.

"He's probably fitter than ever and he's been playing footy at the higher level, so we'd love him in the rep side,” Beecher said.

"We were struggling for front rowers, so once his clearance goes through he should be right to come back and play.”

In the new under-23 format of the knock-out competition, Northern Rivers steps back into division one, and will meet powerhouse Newcastle next weekend in Wauchope.

There is no shortage of talent, with second-rower Anthony Colman and Cudgen front-rower Caleb Ziebell named in the forwards.

The bulk of the side will come from Kyogle and Marist Brothers, while Cudgen, Murwillumbah and Tweed Coast all have representation.

"We tried to pick a team of young guys we respect, and from the young guys who nominated, most were guys we had circled,” Beecher said.

"Ziebell would be one of the first picked, and some have played under-20s in the national youth system. Most have played at a higher level.”

Joining Ziebell from Cudgen is hooker Myles Donnelly, Brock Foggo and Sam Harold.

"Myles has always been a steady hooker, and he always gives 100%,” Beecher said.

Kalani Hensby, Luke Campbell, and Daniel Ross (Tweed Coast), and Riley Yates (Murwillumbah) have all been named.

Rounding out squad selections are Jake Hoban, Wally Kelly, Kyle Kennedy, Lachie Perren (Marist Brothers); Marty Ferguson, Lachlan Crawther, Jakob Smith and Kale Nicholson (Kyogle), Michael Dwayne and Colman (Ballina), Liam Anderson (Evans Head) and Darcy Earl (Mullumbimby).

The current squad of 21 will train at Ballina today, before being cut to a final 18 on Monday.