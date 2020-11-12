‘Not a joke’: Bride’s wedding dress stuff-up

Realising her dress look nothing like what she had ordered this bride-to-be fired off an angry email – only to be stunned by the response.

Every bride dreams of wearing the perfect dress on their wedding day - which is why we can understand this woman's fury when it arrived and looked nothing like what she ordered.

But after firing off an angry message to the store, the US woman made an embarrassing discovery: She had put the dress on inside out.

In a hilarious Facebook post, bride-to-be Aubrey admitted her mistake, revealing how she had purchased her wedding dress online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Two weeks ago my wedding dress came in. I was really upset about the looks of it and sent an angry email to the company, wanting to return it," she said.

What she ordered. Picture: Deux Aubrey/Facebook

"I took pictures of me in the dress telling them it looked nothing like what I had ordered."

In the photos Aubrey took, her dress was missing diamontes and instead of a fitted, ruched bodice with ruffles at the bottom the shapeless design was rather plain.

But in response the bridal store wrote back: "You put the dress on inside out, please put it on the right way."

Aubrey said: "Who knew that they shipped wedding dresses inside out" and her dress the right way round had "actually turned out beautiful".

"They probably didn't appreciate my angry email. This post is the least I could do to thank them for 'fixing' the problem (me, the problem was me)," she wrote.

Aubrey was stunned. Picture: Deux Aubrey/Facebook

Aubrey decided to share the experience because both the store and everyone else deserves a "good laugh" during this "tense" time.

When asked how she had made such a mistake Aubrey said that she wished she could say it was a joke.

"For those asking 'how this happened' - no sleep (16-24-hour shifts for a living), finals week, husband laced me up and was upset also with the look of it, in a rush between jobs, scepticism with the company to begin with, anger at ordering online as opposed to shut down dress shops during a pandemic, stress of wedding and pandemic in general," she explained.

"I have no idea about fashion or shipping measures for formal dresses - I wear scrubs and tactical boots for a living."

An email revealed she had actually put the dress on inside out. Picture: Deux Aubrey/Facebook

Aubrey quipped that it was important to "Live. Laugh. Love. Apologise" and to "ask your bridesmaids to lace you up, not your husband".

Her post soon got dozens of comments from people who said she had won the internet for the day.

"I am SOOO SORRY. I'm laughing so hard, poor girl!" one person wrote.

"I'm literally LOL - you win the internet for today," another wrote.

And someone else said: "I needed the laugh! I just love you! You looked beautiful, even inside out!"

Others said she was "gonna rock that dress no matter how you wear it" and she would cherish her hilarious mistake for years to come.

"So funny. This will become a memory to laugh about forever," they wrote.

Originally published as 'Not a joke': Bride's wedding dress stuff-up

What it looked like on. Picture: Deux Aubrey/Facebook