The border checkpoint at Coolangatta Airport.
Health

‘Not budging’: Premier’s fighting words over border restrictions

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron, Jessica Marszalek
31st Aug 2020 10:17 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she would not budge on easing Queensland's border restrictions.

"Queensland will continue to have our borders closed to keep Queenslanders safe," she said.

"I'm not going to be moved on this.

"The Federal Government can throw whoever they want at that."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is standing firm on Queensland’s border restrictions. Picture: Scott Powick
Ms Palaszczuk said an economy couldn't grow without having health under control.

It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he nation faced "economic ruin" and a damaging "retreat into provincialism" from continuing closures.

Mr Morrison on Friday demanded Ms Palaszczuk explain why a woman pregnant with twins in Ballina in northern NSW did not get an exemption to receive medical treatment in Brisbane. One of the unborn twins died.

Ms Palaszczuk declared today that an economy couldn’t grow without having health under control. Picture: Dan Peled
The family waited 16 hours to get on the flight to Sydney after trying to get emergency treatment for the infant in Brisbane but determining that applying for a border exemption would have taken too long.

Mr Morrison declared on Friday last week that there will be a definition of the COVID-19 hotspot - even if state premiers refuse to follow suit.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says border closures had the potential to cause “economic ruin”. Picture: Sean Davey.
"I can assure you of this, there will be a national definition of a hotspot, come rain hail or shine," he said.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles today said a clinical unit would be set up to streamline requests by NSW residents for access for specialist appointments and hospital access.

