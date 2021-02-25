Menu
News

‘Not every day we get a train in our backyard’

TIM JARRETT
25th Feb 2021 11:58 AM | Updated: 2:48 PM
The owners of a local equestrian centre were given the surprise of their lives last night after a freight train derailed, spilling cargo onto their Nana Glen property.

Michelle Muller of Hill Top Farm Riding Centre said the experience had been "quite surreal" since they heard the accident occur.

And despite the dramatic scene Ms Muller was relieved that both the driver and her horses emerged unharmed.

"The train driver was obviously quite shaken up but amazingly he is fine. And luckily no horses were injured either so all in all - very lucky," she said.

"I just can't believe it. It's quite incredible."

This morning The Australian Rail and Track Corporation confirmed the accident occurred around 1.45 am and they had quarantined the area until safety investigators could reach the site.

Ms Muller said an immediate concern was that the dramatic scene might attract people with drones to the area and she pleaded with them to stay away.

"Horses and drones don't go well together."

Not every day we get a train in our backyard 😳 We have had a freight train derailment onto our property during the night...

Posted by Hilltop Farm Nana Glen on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The situation has been complicated by the widespread flooding across the region and getting people to the site has proven challenging.

The NSW Rural Fire Service said they had been tasked with assisting NSW State Emergency Service personnel and Fire and Rescue hazmat teams to the scene via helicopter.\

RELATED: Wet weather to persist as Coffs grapples with deluge

"Our NSW RFS helicopter will remain in the north of NSW to assist with this incident and potential flood operations over coming days," they said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

